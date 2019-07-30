A longtime former newspaper executive has been named the communications director for Montanan Attorney General Tim Fox's campaign for governor.
Mike Gulledge, who was recently the regional publisher of the Missoulian, Billings Gazette and Ravalli Republic newspapers before taking a role with the University of Montana, begins the role for Fox immediately.
“I’m honored to join Tim and the rest of the Fox for Governor team to ensure we elect a competent, conservative leader to the governor’s office in 2020,” Gulledge said in a statement. “Tim built an impressive record of results as attorney general, and I can’t think of a better person to lead our state into a brighter future. I look forward to helping Tim connect with voters so they have the opportunity to learn what I already know — that he’s the right person for the job.”
Fox will join U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell in seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the June 2, 2020, primary. The general election is in November 2020.
Gulledge was a member of the editorial board of the Missoulian newspaper when it endorsed Gianforte on May 14, 2017, in a special election to fill a congressional seat, only to rescind that endorsement 10 days later after Gianforte physically assaulted a reporter in Bozeman.
Gulledge serves as the publisher of the Billings Gazette for almost 20 years and took on other roles within Lee Enterprises.
This past January, Gulledge signed a contract with the University of Montana's School of Journalism to be a consultant. The contract set his pay at not more than $60,000, and his job description includes helping UM with media relations and communications, and building "collaborative relationships around the state."
Gulledge did not immediately respond to a request for comment so it's unclear whether he will continue in his role at UM, although the contract expired on June 30 with an option to renew.
Gullege also runs his own public relations firm called Gulledge Consulting LLC.
He has participated on numerous boards including Billings Chamber of Commerce, Rocky Mountain College, Montana State University Billings Foundation, St. Vincent Healthcare, Big Sky Economic Development, Zoo Montana and Montana Meth Project.
"I’m proud to welcome Mike to our team as we fight for a safer, more prosperous Montana,” Fox said. “Mike’s 38 years of media experience and ability to successfully execute communications plans will help us speak to voters about our vision for Montana's future. Mike is a well-known, trusted leader with a history of building collaborative business relationships across the state, and I’m excited to put his counsel and skills to work for the people of Montana."
