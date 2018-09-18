County prosecutors have asked for the arrest of a former state crime lab analyst who pleaded guilty last month to stealing methamphetamine from the facility's evidence supply.
Derek Thrush — the former analyst who testified in several drug-related cases, two of which had convictions overturned due to his own crimes — reportedly tested positive for meth through a drug-monitoring patch while out on pre-trial release last month.
Matthew Stevenson, Thrush's defense attorney, said in a District Court hearing on Tuesday the results indicated an exceptionally low level of meth in his system — so low he believed it to be a "false positive."
"Mr. Thrush is highly intelligent and motivated," Stevenson said. "There's no way, in my mind, he would risk an inferior sentence by using once, particularly a tiny amount such as this."
Thrush said the patch could have picked up the drug's presence on some of his clothes that haven't been washed since he stopped using, according to Stevenson.
"There are all kinds of ways he may have casually encountered trace amounts (of meth) that made him positive," he said.
Ultimately, Judge Karen Townsend didn't order him back into custody but instead told Thrush to submit a urinalysis test on Tuesday after his court hearing to sort out the questionable level of meth indicators in his system.
So far, two cases in which Thrush testified as an expert for the state in prosecuting people charged with drug offenses have been upended, according to the Montana Department of Justice. Last month a Great Falls judge ordered a new trial after learning Thrush was reportedly on meth when he testified for the state. And in July a district judge in Ravalli County ordered a new trial for another man who was appealing his drug conviction to the state Supreme Court.
Prosecutors said Tuesday during the hearing they would be interested in proceeding to sentencing sooner than planned in light of the recent test results. Pending the outcome of the urinalysis, the sentencing date remains set for Dec. 31.
Thrush pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 to three felony drug possession charges, as well as misdemeanors for theft and official misconduct. Prosecutors have recommended a 15-year sentence with the Montana Department of Corrections, with 10 years suspended.