A former forensic scientist employed at Montana's state crime lab will spend six months in jail for skimming methamphetamine from the facility for a year before he was caught.
Derek Lee Thrush pleaded guilty earlier this year to three felony drug possession charges and two misdemeanors, theft and official misconduct, after accepting a plea deal in August.
On Friday Judge Karen Townsend took the recommendation of the prosecutor, sentencing Thrush to a five-year commitment to the Department of Corrections, followed by another 10 years fully suspended, along with six months in Missoula County jail.
He's also been ordered to pay more than $18,000 in restitution.
Missoula Deputy County Attorney James McCubbin said the prosecutor's office had dismissed 26 cases, declined 13 and expunged another four directly because of Thrush's conduct at the state crime lab. He added Thrush's case has caused a "very significant backlog" at the state crime lab, as well.
Initial charging documents state the Montana Department of Justice spoke with Thrush about the allegations on Feb. 14. Just two days earlier he had testified at a trial in Great Falls in which a man was charged with meth possession. Thrush was high on meth when he testified, he said Friday in Missoula County District Court.
After it was uncovered Thrush had ingested meth before testifying, District Judge John Parker reversed the Great Falls man's conviction and issued a grave rebuke of Thrush's actions.
"The manifest hypocrisy in this situation — when a Montana Department of Justice employee with meth in his system testified and helped secure another man's meth possession conviction — is abhorrent," Parker wrote.
In testimony on Friday, Thrush admitted to taking between two-tenths and six-tenths of a gram of meth each time he skimmed the drug off the testing table.
"That's impressive," McCubbin said, "considering that most of the cases we charge are less than that."
The weight of drugs destroyed are not recorded or audited, Thrush said, so no one would have known he was taking it instead of disposing it.
Thrush said Friday he had begun taking the meth to cope after he began having delusions and hallucinations.
"In every other case I've seen, the theft arises out of the methamphetamine," McCubbin told the judge. "That is not the case here. This is not an addiction case leading to crime. This is a crime case that led to addiction. This is Mr. Thrush deciding to steal meth from the lab, deciding to start his methamphetamine habit."
The opposite is true in the case of Steve Brester, another former crime lab employee from Missoula convicted of stealing opioids from the facility in 2017. Thrush's defense attorney drew all the comparisons between Brester's and Thrush's cases Friday in hopes of securing a suspended sentence, as Brester had.
But Townsend wasn't the judge in Brester's case.
"We're not identical judges," Townsend said.
Thrush was clearly emotional in court on Friday, as was his family in the gallery. He spent a moment pulling himself together before providing a final statement to the judge.
"I know what I did was wrong, I struggle with that everyday," he said. "I am walking on my path of recovery and it feels good to give back to those that are in need. … Again, I just want to apologize for the mess that my actions have caused."
Despite his sobriety, and current enrollment in community service, Townsend said it was the damage done to "not only the state crime lab but the criminal justice system in general" that warranted jail time.