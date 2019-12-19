One of the oldest churches in Missoula is closing a sale on its downtown building after 129 years of worship at the corner of Woody and Pine.
David Lodwig, senior pastor of River Valley Church, formerly known as the First Baptist Church, said the church was being forced to sell the property as mounting upkeep costs on the century-old building threatened its ability to keep serving the community.
“Buildings like these are difficult to upkeep because of the age,” Lodwig said Thursday. “You need a lot of operating capital. First United Methodist was in a similar situation, and they took out a $2 million mortgage, which is hanging over them. We decided we didn’t want to do that, so we put it on the market.”
The church will still meet at the downtown location for up to the next six months while it decides where it will move in Missoula, but Lodwig said the sale is scheduled to be finalized on Dec. 30. He declined to identify the buyer but said the new owner is local.
The brick church was built in 1910, after being founded in 1890 as Immanuel Baptist Church by the Rev. John Benedict. The hall where the current congregation meets today was built in 1960, adjoining the original building.
While Lodwig said he will miss the beauty of the old church and vibrance that being downtown brings, he said the move will be bittersweet. With losing the historic building comes an influx of cash that he said can go toward better carrying out the church’s mission.
“The board of directors and myself have been able to just sit around and dream,” he said. “We can now say, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to support this, wouldn't it be cool to start this? Wouldn't it be cool to help with the homeless, and to help with the kids that are hungry in town, and to actually take the money generated from the legacy of this place to really practically be the hands and feet of the God that we love to help the lives of the people here?’”
While Lodwig said he was not able to talk about who bought the building or exactly what they intend to do with it, he said they are local people who have the money to keep the building intact, though it won’t be a church anymore.
In a press release from the church, the buyer is listed as 308P, LLC, which represents the address of the Pine Street church.
Lodwig said he was happy to be able to sell to local people who would keep the building intact, and he said he had been approached by hotel groups and people interested in converting the church into a restaurant or condos.
After watching what happened to the Mercantile building, he said he was happy the church wouldn't be scooped away as a pile of bricks.
"You can go through and see these nameplates that are screwed into the pews — people who attended here a hundred years ago," he said. "And we forget that generations and generations have come through buildings like this and found hope and found faith in something beyond themselves and had community in all of it. It will be sad, or bittersweet, to know the building won’t be used for that purpose anymore."
The most important parts of the church will live on, Lodwig said, and they aren't contained in the building itself, but in the relationships people built there. He reflected on a Bible study meeting at Break Espresso last week between a "vocal Democrat," a "grumpy Republican," an ex-convict and himself, who also works as a chaplain for the Missoula Police Department.
"And the four of us, who would probably never even talk to each other in life, are talking over coffee because we’ve built a relationship over the years with each other here," he said. "There are fewer and fewer glimpses of that kind of community anymore in this life. We’re so fractured and so partisan and so divisive in our culture, it’s always been really encouraging to see people from all walks of life come in here and put all of that aside and find commonality by believing in something beyond themselves."
"That’s the story of this place, and the legacy of this place more than anything else. It’s real community in light of a divided society."