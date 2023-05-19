The former executive director of the Flathead Basin Commission has appealed a lawsuit over her 2018 firing from the role to the Montana Supreme Court.

Caryn Miske oversaw the commission as executive director from 2006 until her termination on Feb. 26, 2018. The Flathead Basin Commission (FBC) coordinates between state, local, federal, tribal, Canadian and nonprofit entities that have a stake in protecting Flathead Basin water quality.

The commission was formed by the Montana Legislature in 1983 and is attached to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation for administrative purposes, such as financial oversight and budgeting.

Mark Bostrom, a DNRC administrator, fired Miske. In a termination letter, Bostrom wrote, "your long-term efforts to distance yourself from the department and your failure to conduct yourself as a state employee of the department have disrupted agency activities for far too long." The letter cited financial mismanagement on Miske's behalf as a justification for her firing.

In her lawsuit, filed in 2019 against the DNRC, Miske argued that the firing was illegal retaliation for her lobbying legislators to increase the FBC's budget. The Missoulian reported then that the FBC and DNRC sparred in 2017 and '18 over DNRC policy on invasive mussels, FBC funding and the FBC's role. The lawsuit, originally filed in Lewis and Clark County First District Court, argued that Miske's lobbying for the FBC was protected speech and that her firing was illegal discrimination and retaliation due to her political beliefs. FBC commissioners, including longtime commission member and chairman Thompson Smith, voiced support for Miske and criticized what he depicted as improper interference in the FBC by the DNRC.

In April 2022, District Court Judge Kathy Seeley sided with the DNRC. Seeley ruled that the agency had just cause to terminate Miske: For years she often failed to account for expenditures of public funds she made with a state credit card, leading the agency to deactivate the card after multiple unheeded warnings. And, Seeley ruled, Miske was acting in her official capacity as FBC's executive director when she urged two state lawmakers to increase FBC funding — meaning that her actions were not protected political activity. Miske also argued in her suit that only the FBC, not the DNRC, had authority to make FBC personnel decisions. Seeley ruled that, although FBC is able to make its own personnel decisions, the DNRC's administrative oversight of FBC also includes making personnel decisions.

On April 21 this year, Miske appealed Seeley's ruling to the state Supreme Court. Because her original lawsuit sought more than $5,000 across a combination of lost wages, benefits, damages and legal fees, the case is automatically headed to mediation. Miske is represented by Anne Sherwood and Frederick Sherwood of Helena-based Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson & Deola law firm. The DNRC is represented by attorney Aislinn W. Brown of the state's Agency Legal Services Bureau.

On Friday, Anne Sherwood said in a phone call, "We're hoping to get a fresh look at the statutes regarding the FBC and Caryn's employment status." Because Miske worked for FBC, Sherwood said, "the FBC should have at least had a voice in her discharge."

In the mediation process, Sherwood explained, an independent third-party mediator liaises with each party with the goal of reaching a "mutually agreeable compromise." If a compromise isn't reached, the case goes before the Supreme Court. Sherwood noted that if the case isn't resolved via mediation and goes to the Supreme Court, it could set a precedent for other employees of entities that are administratively attached to state departments.

Bostrom and Brown were not immediately available for comment Friday.

After leaving the FBC, Miske was hired as an independent contractor for the Waterton Biosphere Reserve Association in Canada, according to the lawsuit. That relationship ended after an AmeriCorps worker directed by Miske was unable to obtain aquatic invasive species data from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Miske sought the data to complete her contracted work for the association: producing an "inventory of best management practices for aquatic invasive species for the Crown Managers Partnership." But, according to Seeley's ruling, FWP officials were concerned that the AmeriCorps worker's data request crossed a line into prohibited political advocacy work. After consulting with the DNRC, including Bostrom, FWP did not fulfill the request. Without the data, the association terminated Miske's contract. Her lawsuit argued that the DNRC illegally interfered with her contract to work for the association, but Seeley found that DNRC and FWP were rightfully concerned that the data request was improper — and that others outside those agencies also questioned the request.

In October 2019, Miske was hired as the executive director of the Seeley Lake-based Clearwater Resource Council, according to the Seeley Swan Pathfinder. The council's website indicates that Miske no longer works there. Miske currently works as the executive director of the Sierra Club Montana Chapter, according to the chapter's website. The Pathfinder reported that Miske holds a law degree from University of Montana and a master's degree in public administration from Columbia University, and she completed most of a doctorate in forestry at UM.