Former Gov. Marc Racicot to vote for Biden

Former Montana governor and Republican National Committee Chair Marc Racicot on Tuesday said he would not vote for President Donald Trump, citing Trump's character as fault enough to vote for Democrat challenger Joe Biden on Nov. 3.

Racicot, 72, shared the revelation in an interview with Brian Kahn, host of Home Ground, broadcast Tuesday evening on Yellowstone Public Radio. He offered up no specific praise for former Vice President Biden, but spoke of qualities such as patience, decency and openness to contrary opinion, qualities Racicot suggested are absent in the Trump administration, as the reason for voting against the Republican president.

"I regret that I will cause consternation perhaps in some corners, but even as a Republican, I will not be supporting Donald Trump for president, and I will not be voting for him," Racicot said. "That means I will be voting for Joe Biden for president. … I'm not going to march lockstep with him every step of the way or with the administration. I'll have disagreements, I'm certain. But the content of a man's character or a woman's character to serve in that capacity is more important than any other issue that I have to consider as a matter of conscience."