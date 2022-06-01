Former Marine opens scuba diving training center, gear shop in Missoula

Missoula would seem to be an unlikely place for a former dairy farmer from upstate New York to start a scuba diving gear and training center, but that’s exactly what Marc Dean has done.

He opened Missoula Scuba & Snorkel in late summer of 2021 at 500 North Higgins, Suite 103.

The shop offers diving certification lessons, equipment sales and rentals, air fills, repairs and even diving trips.

Dean also owns a shop in Billings and decided to invest in his second location in Montana because so many people are interested in the sport.

“We do everything from just trying scuba to assistant instructor (training) to repairs and sales and trips, and just 50 different types certifications,” Dean said. “We do tank fills and we have spearfishing gear here.”

It’s been a long and winding road for Dean to get to this point.

“I was a diver in the Marine Corps, so I started in ’88 and got out of it forever,” he explained. “I just hated it. It was no fun. It was nasty diving."

He eventually changed his mind, though, after a bit of coaxing.

"I went on a cruise 15 years after that and people were like ‘let’s go diving’ and I didn’t want to do it but I said ‘fine’ and went," he recalled. "And I was like, oh, so this is what it’s supposed to be like.”

Now, he tells anyone he can how much fun it is to be able to breathe underwater and interact with wildlife.

“I call it invigorating and intoxicating at the same time,” Dean said, grinning. “So I got to spread this love and just kept moving forward and moving forward. I just love what I do."

It's more of a passion project, he noted.

"Honestly, it’s totally for the love of the game," he said. "You don’t make dough doing this. You just don’t. But I really dig what I do.”

He started his first shop in Billings in about 2012.

“It’s just grown, like crazy grown,” he said. “For a lot of people it’s a bucket-list thing. Some people are old enough to remember Jacques Cousteau and are like ‘that always intrigued me’ and some people are like hey, ‘we’re going on a trip to Barbados and we want to learn how to do this’.”

Others, he said, are interested in humanitarian-type trips where they can clean up aquatic ecosystems, which Dean and his staff do.

“We pulled a thousand pounds of trash out of Blue Bay (on Flathead Lake) near Polson last year,” Dean said. “Just the bay. A thousand pounds of trash. A metric ton. And we think it’s our pristine waters. Yeah.”

Dean said they provide as much training online as they can, especially since the pandemic got more people comfortable with teleconferencing. They also do training sessions in local pools and at local bodies of water. They have a classroom and changing rooms at their shop in Missoula, and they also do trips to a hot spring in Utah for training.

Patti Davis, a nurse who took a class with Marc, said he was patient with her.

“He’s very calming and made me feel at ease,” she said. “He’s obviously a pro at scuba diving and kept our classes fun.”

For Dean, fun is the name of the game.

“In a nutshell, we just dig it,” he said. “It’s just our thing."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.