Former Missoula Boxing Club CEO pleads not guilty to sex abuse accusations

A Missoula man was arraigned on Monday over allegations that he watched a teenage girl undress through a phone camera recording.

Jonathan Partain pleaded not guilty to one felony count of sexual abuse of children involving a victim under the age of 16 and one misdemeanor count of surreptitious visual observation or recording in a residence. If convicted, Partain faces a possible maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.

In August, a teenage girl reported to law enforcement that one month prior she was changing when she noticed a cellphone propped up on a speaker system Partain installed earlier in the day, according to charging documents.

Partain was confronted by the girl and an adult. According to the affidavit, he admitted to purposely recording her while she was changing without her knowledge.

Partain previously served as the CEO of the Missoula Boxing Club. The club’s executive director Megan Worden told the Missoulian that Partain was immediately removed from his leadership position. She also noted investigators informed her that none of the suspect behavior by Partain involved the club or happened on its property.

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Mark Handelman is prosecuting the case. Defense attorney Kathleen Foley is representing Partain, who is not currently in custody.

Partain’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17 in front of Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps.