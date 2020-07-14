Former Missoula College professor charged with aggravated DUI

Kirk Henderson, whose yard was the first to be crossed, said the incident has underscored neighbors' traffic concerns in the area, primarily about drivers speeding in the 25-mph zone. Henderson said residents have tried reaching out to the city about lowering the speed limit or installing speed bumps. He pointed to the nearby recreation areas along the Rattlesnake Creek corridor, where people often walk from their homes. His son, age 9, often plays near the street with other neighborhood kids, he said.

"A lot of kids on the street, a lot of concern," Henderson said.

Henderson is not alone.

“It’s really busy and it’s scary when cars are going fast,” said 11-year-old Elan Torretti, who was playing in Missoula Avenue with her friends on Tuesday afternoon.

Joel Torretti, Elan’s father, said residents have tried to make a point of the roadway becoming something of a shortcut for drivers maneuvering through the Rattlesnake toward Lolo Street. While the speed limit is 25, that means drivers will push their luck at 30 mph, he said. And since it’s a one-lane road, lush gardens, along with cars parked on the shoulder, can obstruct the view of kids near the side of the road.

“It’s a set-up for someone to get it,” he said.