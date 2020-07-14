Former Missoula College professor charged with aggravated DUI

A former University of Montana Missoula College professor was arrested Friday after he allegedly crashed a pickup through two residential yards and blew more than twice the legal driving limit on a breath test.
Bradley Edward Layton, 50, pleaded not guilty in Missoula Municipal Court on Monday to aggravated driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.
The aggravated DUI charge stems from his breath analysis, which returned at .160 — twice the limit considered legally impaired — or more, according to Missoula Municipal Court filings.
In a phone interview with the Missoulian on Tuesday, Layton said he has "struggled with alcoholism" and acknowledged the gravity of the incident, which was still on display by way of the wreckage near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Missoula Avenue.
"I could have killed my daughter," he said. "I could have killed my girlfriend, too."
Layton's trajectory through two residents' yards on Friday was still clear days later — beginning with the tire marks onto a curb, to the damaged trees, through a wrought-iron fence and to the spot on an oak tree off which his pickup pinballed back into Van Buren Street. He said he was on crutches on Tuesday after discovering a fracture in his femur from the crash.
Kirk Henderson, whose yard was the first to be crossed, said the incident has underscored neighbors' traffic concerns in the area, primarily about drivers speeding in the 25-mph zone. Henderson said residents have tried reaching out to the city about lowering the speed limit or installing speed bumps. He pointed to the nearby recreation areas along the Rattlesnake Creek corridor, where people often walk from their homes. His son, age 9, often plays near the street with other neighborhood kids, he said.
"A lot of kids on the street, a lot of concern," Henderson said.
Henderson is not alone.
“It’s really busy and it’s scary when cars are going fast,” said 11-year-old Elan Torretti, who was playing in Missoula Avenue with her friends on Tuesday afternoon.
Joel Torretti, Elan’s father, said residents have tried to make a point of the roadway becoming something of a shortcut for drivers maneuvering through the Rattlesnake toward Lolo Street. While the speed limit is 25, that means drivers will push their luck at 30 mph, he said. And since it’s a one-lane road, lush gardens, along with cars parked on the shoulder, can obstruct the view of kids near the side of the road.
“It’s a set-up for someone to get it,” he said.
Layton, formerly a University of Montana Missoula College associate professor of applied computing and engineering, was initially booked without bail into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Friday on suspicion of felony criminal endangerment, but was released Sunday. By Monday morning, that charge had been declined by the Missoula County Attorney's Office and his case was transferred to Missoula Municipal Court.
Layton told the Missoulian he hopes some good can come out of the situation. He said he has reconnected with his mentor at Alcoholics Anonymous and was settling up an appointment with a counselor. He also wrote letters of apology to neighbors in the area whose properties were damaged in the incident.
"I'm still trying to figure out what specific things or what series of things might have, you know, led to my decision to drink on Friday," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.