Former Missoula high school teacher, coach charged with raping former student

A former Missoula County Public Schools student teacher and coach allegedly raped a 15-year-old student a decade ago, according to charging documents filed last week by the county attorney's office.

Jordan K. Graves has been charged in Missoula County District Court with felony sexual assault involving a minor and felony sexual intercourse without consent.

Court documents do not say which high school he worked for.

Tyler Christensen, spokeswoman for Missoula County Public Schools, gave the Missoulian a brief statement.

"We can confirm that Jordan Graves was an employee of the district and no longer works for the district," she said. "We can also confirm that the district will fully cooperate with the police investigation."

A woman who is only identified as Jane Doe met with Missoula police on Aug. 24, 2021 to report a sexual assault that occurred when she was in high school in Missoula in 2011, according to an affidavit filed by deputy county attorney Brian Lowney.

“At the time, (Graves) was employed by Missoula County Public Schools, first as a student teacher, then as a substitute teacher and coach for several of the high school’s sports teams,” Lowney wrote.

The woman told police she met Graves during her freshman year of high school, which began in the fall of 2010, when she was 15. Graves was student-teaching her gym class at the time. Graves was born in 1988 and was either 21 or 22 at the time.

Graves began to reach out to her with flirtatious texts and electronic messages outside of school hours, sometimes late at night, Lowney wrote. He would also allegedly leave notes in her locker; she believed he had her locker code. Once, she found a Valentine’s Day note and flowers.

She told police that if she did not respond to messages, Graves would drive by her house. She also said she did not view her relationship with Graves as romantic, but simply as student and teacher. At one point in 2011, Graves picked her up from her house and drove her to his parents’ unoccupied home to watch a movie.

Graves started to touch her inappropriately and push her down on the couch, Lowney wrote. He jumped off when a neighbor stopped by to return his parents’ dog and opened the exterior gate. She got up and ran to the bathroom.

In a second incident, Graves allegedly offered to drive the girl to a dance. Instead, he took her up Highway 12 near Lolo Pass to a campground where he had set up a tent, where he encouraged her to change into sweatpants and began to force himself on her. She was able to fight him off and get back in the car.

In August of this year, the victim recorded a phone call with Graves in which he acknowledged he was aware that she was 15 when they met.

“(Graves) admitted he knew his conduct towards Doe described above was not acceptable, that he was a teacher and that he crossed boundaries with Doe,” Lowney wrote. “(Graves) confirmed many of the details Doe shared with detectives ... and said he believed his sexual interactions with Doe were consensual.”

Detectives spoke with Graves, who moved from Montana in 2012. He admitted he was aware that the relationship was inappropriate, Lowney wrote.

“(Graves) acknowledged traveling to the Lolo Pass campsite with Doe and that he had set up the tent in advance without notifying Doe,” Lowney wrote. “(Graves) characterized this incident as the ‘most egregious’ of his interactions with Doe ... "

Graves acknowledged that he had other sexual relationships with students under the age of 16 besides the victim while he was a student teacher and coach at the high school, including oral sex on at least two students and a physically intimate relationship with another, Lowney wrote.

