Former Missoula man found guilty of several child pornography charges

Following a three-day trial in federal court, a jury convicted a former Missoula man of transporting, distributing and receiving child porn online and on social media.

Taurean J. Weber, 39, was found guilty on Wednesday of eight charges, including four counts of transportation of child pornography, three counts of distribution and one count of receipt of child pornography. Weber now lives in Littleton, Colorado.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

According to a U.S. Attorney's Office press release, from September 2016 to July 2020, Weber used Dropbox and Instagram to transport and distribute child pornography.

An investigation began in October 2019 after Instagram reported sexually explicit material involving children on its site to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The center then sent "CyberTips" to members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for further investigation, the press release stated.

Subpoenas and search warrants found evidence indicating Weber was the creator and user of the social media accounts.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on his house. They seized numerous computers and storage devices containing videos and images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the press release stated.

“Weber’s distribution of child pornography perpetuated the sexual exploitation and abuse of children for his own gratification," U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. "It was wrong and disgusting. We are committed to protecting children from this horrible crime and will be resolute in our efforts to hold those who prey on them accountable."

He thanked the prosecutors and investigating agencies involved in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyndee Peterson and Karla Painter are prosecuting the case. It was investigated by Missoula Police Department Detective Katie Hall, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI.

Weber faces a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Nov. 18 in Missoula.