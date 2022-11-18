Former Missoula man gets 15 years for possessing, distributing child porn

A man who used to live in Missoula will spend 15 years behind bars for distributing and receiving sexually explicit materials involving minors.

Taurean J. Weber, 40, was convicted in July of eight charges: four counts of transportation of child pornography, three counts of distribution and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Weber is a former Missoula resident and now lives in Littleton, Colorado.

He was sentenced in federal court on Friday. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Weber's time in prison will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered by the court to pay $27,000 in restitution to the nine victims involved in the case.

From 2016 to 2020, federal court documents allege Weber used Dropbox, Instagram and various electronic devices to obtain, store and send child porn. Officials estimate Weber distributed or possessed at least 715 videos and 3,567 images, totaling about 57,192 photos, the press release stated.

"For sentencing guideline purposes, when video files are involved in child pornography cases, calculations are made to determine the number of child pornography images attributed to a video," U.S. Attorney's Office Public Affairs Officer Clair Howard explained.

Instagram repeatedly disabled Weber's accounts but he persisted in creating new ones to share the explicit materials.

Authorities launched an investigation in October 2019 when Instagram reported the child porn to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which sent tips to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for investigation.

Search warrants and subpoenas showed Weber was the creator and user of the suspect social media and email accounts, according to the press release. Investigators executed a search warrant on his house and recovered computers and storage devices containing sexually explicit material involving minors.

"The government further alleged Weber used multiple usernames on multiple platforms to purchase and trade child pornography and that his collection contained a who’s who of identified series of child pornography by NCMEC," the press release stated.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cyndee L. Peterson and Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case. It was investigated by Missoula Police Department Detective Katie Hall, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI.