Former Missoula man sues over 'outdated' sodomy convictions, sex offender requirement

Randall Menges’ case

Menges has lived almost his entire adult life as a registered sex offender. When he turned 18 in October 1993 he was living at Pratt Ranch in Gem County, Idaho, according to his lawsuit. The working ranch was a 12-bed youth foster program for troubled young men.

About two months later, Menges was still working at the ranch when the Gem County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that Menges and two other 16-year-old men had engaged in sexual activity.

The Gem County police reports show the sex was consensual and the two 16-year-olds were together before they got Menges involved. At the time, Idaho considered any sex act between adults and minors to be statutory rape, but the state did not require 18-year-olds to register as a sex offenders for statutory rape.

However, because Menges and the other 16-year-olds were all boys, Menges was convicted of one count of Crimes Against Nature. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years in prison with the possibility of up to 10 years.

After serving his sentence, Menges moved to Montana. He was required to register as a sex offender.