Former Missoula man sues over 'outdated' sodomy convictions, sex offender requirement

A man is taking Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen to federal court Tuesday for requiring people to register as sex offenders for past sodomy convictions.
Randall Menges, 45, was convicted when he was 19 years old under an Idaho law that criminalized sex acts associated with homosexuality, according to the lawsuit he filed in December in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.
Because of that conviction, Menges was required to register as a sex offender with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
“This case involves the lingering effects of centuries of homophobic 'sodomy' prohibitions,” wrote Matthew Strugar, Menges’ attorney, in the original complaint.
The registration requirement has ruined Menges' life, Strugar said. People don’t believe him when he tells them why he is on the sex offender list.
“People will say to him, ‘You don’t have to register for things like that anymore,’” Strugar said.
Sodomy case law
In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court decided it was unconstitutional for Texas to criminalize sexual activity between people of the same sex. These types of laws were often referred to as “sodomy laws.”
Ten years later, the Montana State Legislature removed its ban on same-sex activity. Even before removing the ban, Montana stopped requiring people to register as a sex offender for these convictions in 1995.
And from 1995 to 2005, people convicted under other states’ sodomy laws did not have to register as a sex offender in Montana. This is because, prior to 2005, an individual ended up on Montana’s sex offender registry one of two ways. Either they were convicted of a crime in Montana that required them to register, or they were convicted of a crime in another state that was equivalent to a Montana offense requiring registration.
However, in 2005 the Montana State Legislature changed the law so that anyone required to register as a sex offender in one state had to register as an offender in Montana. And Idaho, unlike Montana, still has a law against sodomy and oral sex and requires people convicted of the crimes to register as sex offenders under its Crimes Against Nature statute.
“Montana can still enforce it because Idaho believes it,” Strugar said. “And Montana is giving credence to Idaho’s beliefs.”
Strugar and the American Civil Liberties Union are suing Idaho over whether its sodomy law is constitutional. Menges is also a plaintiff in that case.
In a motion to dismiss Menges' complaint, the Montana State Attorney General’s Office argued that because Menges moved away from Montana in March 2020, he lacks standing to pursue his lawsuit. The state also moved to pause the Montana lawsuit until the case in Idaho is decided.
Randall Menges’ case
Menges has lived almost his entire adult life as a registered sex offender. When he turned 18 in October 1993 he was living at Pratt Ranch in Gem County, Idaho, according to his lawsuit. The working ranch was a 12-bed youth foster program for troubled young men.
About two months later, Menges was still working at the ranch when the Gem County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report that Menges and two other 16-year-old men had engaged in sexual activity.
The Gem County police reports show the sex was consensual and the two 16-year-olds were together before they got Menges involved. At the time, Idaho considered any sex act between adults and minors to be statutory rape, but the state did not require 18-year-olds to register as a sex offenders for statutory rape.
However, because Menges and the other 16-year-olds were all boys, Menges was convicted of one count of Crimes Against Nature. He was sentenced to serve a minimum of five years in prison with the possibility of up to 10 years.
After serving his sentence, Menges moved to Montana. He was required to register as a sex offender.
In March 2020, Menges moved to Washington state, in part because Washington does not require Menges to register as a sex offender, according to his lawsuit. Menges called and told the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office he was leaving the state. In December, Menges returned to Idaho.
However, Menges still appears on the Montana Sexual and Violent Offender Registry. He was marked noncompliant with the registry. In December 2020, Menges was kicked out of a homeless shelter in Boise because he was noncompliant with the Montana registry, according to his lawsuit. It was 28 degrees that night.
In November, Menges applied to deliver food through the Postmates platform, but was rejected because of his inclusion on the Montana registry, according to the lawsuit.
When Strugar first called the Montana Crime Information Bureau to address Menges’ case, he said the Montana Attorney General’s Office returned his call and was sympathetic. The person he dealt with told Strugar that Menges wouldn’t be removed without a court order.
Part of the motivation of fighting this case is to get a blanket court order that helps more than just Menges, Strugar said.
As Montana has taken “laudable” steps to decriminalize same-sex relationships, Strugar doesn’t think the state is trying to criminalize gay life. But he does think the state will need a court order to change.
“They’re not villains, as much as bureaucrats,” Strugar said.
Trial begins Tuesday
Because the lawsuit does not involve any disputed facts, U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen scheduled the case to be heard 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.