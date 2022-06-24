Former Missoula mayoral candidate Jacob Elder issued civil no-contact order

A judge granted a civil no-contact order in a case against a former Missoula mayoral candidate on Friday.

The petitioner, a woman who shares a young child with Jacob Elder, filed a temporary order of protection request against him in Missoula County Justice Court on May 17, court filings show. The case was since moved to Missoula County District Court.

Missoula County District Judge Robert Deschamps presided at Friday’s hearing. The judge dissolved the order of protection and implemented the civil no-contact order instead, prohibiting Elder and the woman from having any communication with one another.

Elder lost a bid at the Missoula mayoral race last November. He recently graduated from UM’s law school — last June, a Title IX investigation cleared him of a sexual assault allegation.

The petitioner is represented by Emily Lucas and Brandi Ries of Ries Law Group P.C., in Missoula. Elder’s attorney is Miva VanEngen of the VanEngen Law Office P.C., also in Missoula.

In her written statement attached to the initial protection request, the petitioner alleges arguments and multiple instances of abuse and control by Elder throughout their relationship. This includes an incident that spanned April 30 and May 1 in Missoula, to which police responded.

Elder and the woman were out on an errand in Missoula with their infant son when Elder became upset with her. He drove the car the three were in recklessly, according to her statement, exceeding the posted speed limit and tailgating other vehicles.

He verbally abused the survivor and indicated he was planning to place a baby monitor in their shared home to watch the woman, she added.

When they got back to their residence, Elder threw her clothing on the ground and tried to forcefully take her phone out of her hand, the woman wrote. A family member of the survivor contacted law enforcement on May 1.

In the protection request documents, the woman noted Elder has firearms at their residence.

Elder prevented the survivor from leaving their house with the baby, and hid her keys to the house and car, she alleged in her statement.

“I am not (allowed) to leave the house with (the child) except when Jacob approves,” she wrote, adding she felt isolated.

She also detailed instances of past abuse and control spanning their relationship, which started over a year ago. On March 17, Elder became angry with her, prevented her from taking their baby on a walk and threw a car seat. He then forcefully grabbed the baby out of her arms, she wrote.

When asked by Deschamps if she was in reasonable apprehension of bodily injury by Elder, the woman said yes.

At the hearing, Elder refuted these claims. He denied the woman’s statements about his dangerous driving with their son in the car, saying he would never put their baby in harm’s way.

“I would never put his life at risk,” Elder said. He also denied ever grabbing the baby out of the survivor’s arms, but did say he took her keys once so she wouldn't leave the house with their child.

During cross-examination, the woman’s attorneys asked if Elder had ever made the woman sleep on the floor while they were living together. The former mayoral candidate repeatedly responded by saying “I don’t recall.”

Elder also admitted in his testimony to verbally assaulting the woman, for which he said he subsequently apologized. He maintained both the woman and their son are safe around him.

Deschamps called the relationship toxic, and said he could tell Elder is hypersensitive and reacts poorly to situations other people might ignore.

“(The woman and the child) need protection from this court in order to stay safe in their home until we can come back before the court to get an order in place,” Lucas said before the judge’s ruling.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.