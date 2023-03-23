A former Missoula nurse involved in diverting multiple opiates from St. Patrick Hospital was sentenced to three years of probation in federal court on Thursday.

Caitlin Ashley Evans, 37, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to obtaining drugs by fraud, deception and subterfuge. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case.

In October 2021, an official with the hospital reviewed drug distribution data and noticed that Evans was ordering opiates at much higher rates and in greater quantities than other nurses. Some of those drugs Evans ordered included oxycodone, hydromorphone, hydrocodone and fentanyl.

Another nurse working with Evans at the time reported the suspicious activity to a supervisor.

When hospital administrators confronted Evans about her actions, she admitted to diverting drugs since the fall of 2020. She explained she’d been taking waste amounts of hydromorphone and morphine multiple times a week by exchanging them for saline before disposing of them.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karla E. Painter prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.