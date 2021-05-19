Former Missoula resident sentenced for 2019 drive-by shooting

Taylor read a statement in court to the victims.

“I’m not saying in any way shape or form I shouldn’t be punished for my actions and I know the gravity of the situation and I know what I did was wrong and I endangered people’s lives. It was irrational, it was uncalled for, I scared everybody in the community, caused trauma, and I could have caused more trauma and I see that. It plays a heavy toll on me, I have a guilty conscience because of it,” he said.

“I’ve established myself, I’ve been able to be on my own. I have my own car and my own house. I’m sober,” Taylor added. “I believe that I’ve established myself enough to prove to you guys that I deserve a chance to be on probation.”

Taylor now lives in Billings. He also read an apology statement to the victims.

“To the citizens of the block of Garland, an apology doesn’t even begin to start what I owe to you. I endangered your lives, vandalized your homes, and traumatized you in ways you didn’t ever deserve. I want you to know that I do understand the severity of my actions and this takes a heavy toll on my conscience knowing what kind of trauma I caused and what kind of trauma I could have caused,” he said. “I should have never acted on impulse like this.”