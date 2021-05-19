Former Missoula resident sentenced for 2019 drive-by shooting

A former Missoula resident was sentenced on May 5 for a September 2019 drive-by shooting on Garland Drive.
Austin Thomas Taylor, 21, was sentenced to 10 years at the Montana Department of Corrections, all suspended. He will serve no additional jail time.
Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan presided.
Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of criminal endangerment accountability in February. He was also sentenced for one count of dangerous drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor was given a deferred sentence of three years for possession of dangerous drugs and six months suspended at the Missoula County Detention Facility for the possession of paraphernalia charge.
On Sept. 16, 2019, Missoula police responded to a report of gunfire on the 2600 block of Garland Drive at about 4 a.m.
When officials arrived, they spoke to residents Brian and Debra Lee, who reported being awoken by gunshots on the block, according to charging documents. The Lees said they saw garage lights turn on and off and saw people at a nearby house following the gunshots.
Debra later reported finding a bullet that had impacted a book in a spare bedroom at her house right across the hall from where she and Brian were asleep at the time of the incident.
Officers contacted the occupants of the other house and observed multiple bullet holes that had impacted the property, including eight bullet holes in a yellow Dodge Challenger that was parked on the street in front of the house.
No one was reported injured.
The occupants told officials they believed Taylor was involved in the shooting because he had been texting a woman and her boyfriend who were inside the house.
They said Taylor had been trying to get the woman’s boyfriend to fight him, charging documents said. When Taylor, who lived in Missoula at the time, heard he was being blamed for the shooting, he went to Wyoming.
Taylor was later arrested in Casper for burglary and drug-related charges. He admitted to the shooting to law enforcement in Casper, saying he went to Garland Drive to settle his disagreement with the woman’s boyfriend “like a man,” charging documents said. He admitted to firing about 10 rounds.
Taylor was arrested and charged in December 2019.
At the May 5 sentencing, Matt Jennings, Missoula County prosecuting attorney, read a victim impact statement from Debra Lee.
“We had recently returned from a relatively lawless country in Africa to the peace and security of our home in Missoula. That peace was shattered the night of September 16,” the statement said. “For several nights after these events, we had trouble sleeping.”
Debra Lee said in the statement that she was constantly worried that the perpetrators would return to her neighborhood following the shooting. The sounds of fireworks, nail guns and real guns are still unsettling to her.
Jennings acknowledged the progress Taylor had made in drug treatment and with seeking employment.
“It’s clear that Mr. Taylor has made significant progress in the last several months and I expect this court to acknowledge that and I certainly have as well,” he said.
Jennings recommended Taylor be given a 10-year sentence, with seven of those years suspended.
“This was an extremely dangerous situation. It’s just by pure happenstance that nobody got killed,” Jennings said. “We’re glad no one got hurt but this behavior needs to be acknowledged and Mr. Taylor needs to be held accountable.”
Taylor’s defense attorney, Joan Burbridge, spoke to Taylor’s growth since the incident.
“Working with Mr. Taylor has been an affirmation of why I’m a public defender, to be able to watch a young man like this turn his life around,” Burbridge said.
He has gone through a treatment program, found employment and is working to further his education, she noted.
Sentencing Taylor to time in prison would set his progress back, Burbridge said. She recommended to the court Taylor be given the chance to erase the incident from his record.
Taylor read a statement in court to the victims.
“I’m not saying in any way shape or form I shouldn’t be punished for my actions and I know the gravity of the situation and I know what I did was wrong and I endangered people’s lives. It was irrational, it was uncalled for, I scared everybody in the community, caused trauma, and I could have caused more trauma and I see that. It plays a heavy toll on me, I have a guilty conscience because of it,” he said.
“I’ve established myself, I’ve been able to be on my own. I have my own car and my own house. I’m sober,” Taylor added. “I believe that I’ve established myself enough to prove to you guys that I deserve a chance to be on probation.”
Taylor now lives in Billings. He also read an apology statement to the victims.
“To the citizens of the block of Garland, an apology doesn’t even begin to start what I owe to you. I endangered your lives, vandalized your homes, and traumatized you in ways you didn’t ever deserve. I want you to know that I do understand the severity of my actions and this takes a heavy toll on my conscience knowing what kind of trauma I caused and what kind of trauma I could have caused,” he said. “I should have never acted on impulse like this.”
Taylor said going forward, he will strive to show that he can and will be a better member of the community. He received credit for 91 days time served and was ordered to pay $998 in restitution.
In addition to the suspended sentence, Judge Halligan ordered Taylor complete 100 hours of community service. She requested Taylor communicate with young people in the community who have substance abuse issues or criminal records about how he has learned from his actions and the importance of rehabilitation.
She also ordered Taylor to write letters of apology to each victim involved in the case.
“I’m hopeful through your efforts you can give back to the community,” Judge Halligan said. “I’m giving you this opportunity to continue on a path of positive growth.”