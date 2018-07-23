FLORENCE — When Silas Torrey gave up serving healthy food in Missoula after nearly 30 years at Torrey’s Home Cooking and Food Store, there was something missing in his life that he couldn’t quite put his finger on.
“I always had this feeling that I wasn’t doing my life’s work any more after I shut down the restaurant,” the Florence man said.
It wasn’t like he didn’t have anything to do to fill up his days. He owned a number of rental properties and he had discovered that he loved to sail on his boat docked on the Oregon coast. And, more recently, the incredibly fit 74-year-old had developed a passion for pickle ball.
But he found that he missed passing along the message of the importance of nutrition and providing the space for people to interact socially.
And then one day, while sitting on his boat appropriately named Bread and Roses, it all became clear in a flash.
“It wasn’t more than 15 seconds,” he said. “Everything was right there before me. I swear to God. It was like an epiphany based on a lifetime of experience.”
He would build a community center on property he owned on the northern edge of Florence. It would include a huge metal building that would serve the community in a variety of ways. The surrounding land would be a place for people to find peace along the murmuring waters of One Horse Creek. And the building that once housed the Juke Box would become a place where people could eat nutritious meals, hold fitness and educational classes and serve as a retreat for youth.
He sat down and wrote an eight-page letter describing his dream.
“One hundred percent of everyone I know — I mean every person — just rolled their eyes when I started to talk about this idea,” Torrey said. “Everyone — 100 percent — said what the hell are you thinking?”
“But you know, as you get older, you want to have some role in your life,” he said. “You want to have a purpose.''
Fast forward about a year and those doubts about Torrey’s sincerity have been cast aside after the hundreds of hours that he and his family have spent working to make that epiphany become reality.
A huge steel building that will eventually become a centerpiece for people wanting to play pickle ball, basketball or zip around on a pair of rollerblades has been turning heads now for several months. But what people can’t see from the highway are the thousands of yards of concrete that has been poured to create wheelchair-accessible sidewalks and retaining walls back filled with planters. Beyond that, there’s a natural area filled with new lawn and hundreds of plants.
At 7 p.m.Thursday, July 26, Torrey is asking the public to come by to hear more about his dream to create a destination community center that he hopes will attract bicyclists, pickle ball enthusiasts and people from Missoula to Darby. He plans to call it Bread and Roses.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity for people to come in and take a look at the improvements for themselves,” he said. “I want to get as much input from the community as I can. I have already received a lot of input and we’ve made changes to make this even better.
“There’s no blueprint for this,” Torrey said. “Everything you see here has been tweaked as we go along. I’m thinking about it every second that I’m awake.”
The project is still a work in progress. Torrey hopes that it can be a place where people will come to socialize, eat well and exercise. To pay for its upkeep, he’ll open it up for weddings and other gatherings for a charge. He hopes that people will share other ideas with him on how he can raise money.
If he can find sponsors who will help pay for the utilities and the small staff needed to keep the place maintained and its visitors managed, Torrey would like to see it be a place where people could come for free.
After he gathers all the input from the public, Torrey plans to head to the Oregon coast and go sailing for about a month.
“It will give me time to think about all that I’ve heard,” he said. “I will come back in September with lots of ideas and lots of energy.”
He hopes that by the middle of November, he will be able to open the front half of the large building to the public, which will include two pickle ball courts that also can be used as a shortened basketball court.
“We are sitting right in the middle of the most beautiful setting that you can imagine,” he said. “I think it will be a venue for everyone from 4 to 95. It will be a place where people can come and have fun.”