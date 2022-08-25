Former Missoula sheriff passes away

Former Missoula County Sheriff Michael R. McMeekin passed away on Monday.

McMeekin, 74, served as the Missoula County Sheriff from 2002 to 2010, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

"Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a 'wonderful sheriff,'" the press release stated. "He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor."

He passed away from complications following a stroke, an obituary post from McMeekin's family stated.

McMeekin made history when he was elected as the Lincoln County Sheriff — he was the youngest sheriff in Montana at the time, the press release stated. After serving in Lincoln County, McMeekin relocated to Missoula in February 1979 where he served as a deputy. He worked many different roles in the sheriff's office before becoming sheriff.

"During his tenure, he worked on patrol, as a detective, reserve deputy coordinator, coroner, crisis negotiator, polygraph operator and training lieutenant," the obituary read. "He spent decades as a guest instructor at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy."

When the Missoula jail opened in 1999, McMeekin worked as detention division captain. He was chosen as the county's undersheriff, and then finished former Sheriff Doug Chase's term from 2000 to 2002 when McMeekin was elected to office, according to the obituary.

He once again made history for serving as a sheriff in two different Montana counties throughout his career.

In his free time, McMeekin worked with search and rescue teams and as a security employee at the betting windows for the Western Montana Fair horse races. He also worked with the U.S. Forest Service during fire season, the obituary stated.

"As we reflect on his time of service to those in Missoula County our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the press release stated.

McMeekin was a Lolo resident. He's survived by his wife, Jan, along with several children, grandchildren and relatives.