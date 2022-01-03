Former Missoula teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

A former Missoula County Public Schools teacher and coach pleaded not guilty Monday morning to charges of raping one of his students a decade ago.

Jordan K. Graves was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of sexual assault involving a minor and one count of sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies. If convicted of the most serious offense, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 100 years or life in prison.

The survivor, who was 15 years old at the time of the assault, reported the incident to Missoula police in August. Charges were officially filed on Dec. 16.

Court documents do not say which Missoula high school Graves worked for. MCPS confirmed in December that Graves formerly worked for the district but did not say for which school.

The woman told police she met Graves during her freshman year of high school, which began in the fall of 2010, when she was 15. Graves was student-teaching her gym class at the time, charging documents said. He was born in 1988 and was either 21 or 22 at the time.

Graves began to reach out to her with flirtatious texts and electronic messages outside of school hours, sometimes late at night. He would also leave notes in her locker; she believed he had her locker code. Once, she found a Valentine’s Day note and flowers.

She told police that if she did not respond to his messages, Graves would drive by her house. She also said she did not view her relationship with Graves as romantic, but simply as student and teacher.

At one point in 2011, Graves picked her up from her house and drove her to his parents’ unoccupied home to watch a movie, documents said. Graves started to touch her inappropriately and push her down on the couch. He jumped off when a neighbor stopped by to return his parents’ dog and opened the exterior gate. She got up and ran to the bathroom.

In a second incident, Graves allegedly offered to drive the survivor to a dance. Instead, he took her up Highway 12 near Lolo Pass to a campground where he had set up a tent, where he encouraged her to change into sweatpants and began to force himself on her. She was able to fight him off and get back in the car.

In August of this year, the survivor recorded a phone call with Graves in which he acknowledged he was aware that she was 15 when they met.

Graves spoke with detectives and he admitted his relationship with the survivor was inappropriate and not a “professional teacher-student relationship,” charging documents said. “(Graves) acknowledged traveling to the Lolo Pass campsite with (the woman) and that he had set up the tent in advance without notifying (her).”

Graves characterized this incident as the “most egregious” of his interactions with her.

He also told officials that he had other sexual relationships with students under the age of 16 besides the survivor while he was a student-teacher and coach, including oral sex with at least two students and a physically intimate relationship with another, charging documents said.

Graves moved away from Montana in January of 2012, he told detectives. He is not currently in custody and is staying with family in Missoula.

While Graves is not permitted to have contact with minors, the court allowed him to have supervised contact with his family members who are under the age of 18.

Missoula County Deputy Attorney Brian Lowney is prosecuting the case. Graves is represented by Michael Sherwood of Milodragovich, Dale and Steinbrenner, P.C.

A hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.

