A former Hellgate Elementary School teacher accused of possessing sexually explicit material of minors was sentenced last week.

Scott M. Hamilton pleaded guilty in March to one count of felony child sex abuse including possession of materials, court filings show. On Friday, Missoula County District Judge Jason Marks handed him a three-year deferred sentence, meaning Hamilton won’t serve any additional jail time but will be supervised by the Montana Department of Corrections’ parole office during that three-year period.

Hamilton was initially also charged with attempted sexual abuse of children under 16, but that was dismissed when he changed his plea.

Hamilton was arrested in the fall of 2021 after police executed a search warrant at his residence. Charging documents allege Hamilton was in contact with a minor via social media platforms and exchanged sexually explicit images and messages with them.

When the news of Hamilton’s arrest broke, officials at Hellgate Elementary School said they didn’t know of any misconduct that happened on school property.

According to court filings, the sentence imposed ensures Hamilton will never again be a teacher or have a position of authority over children.

The plea agreement bars Hamilton from having any jobs involving the supervision of children. It also orders him to surrender his teaching license and not renew it. The agreement stipulates Hamilton can’t have contact with anyone under 18 years old unless a trained supervisor is present.

Hamilton is a designated Tier 1 sex offender. Tier 1 offenders are the least likely to repeat sexually abusive behavior.

Missoula Deputy County Attorney Ryan Mickelson prosecuted the case and Missoula attorney Peter Lacny defended Hamilton.