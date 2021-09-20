Former project manager selected to serve as Missoula Montana Airport deputy director

The Missoula County Airport Authority selected Timothy Damrow to serve as the newest deputy director of the Missoula Montana Airport.

"I am extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity ahead," Damrow said. "We have an amazingly talented team of professionals here at the airport and I am thankful to be part of it."

As deputy director of the Missoula Montana Airport, Damrow will oversee operations, maintenance, public safety and terminal construction.

Damrow is originally from Helena and graduated from the University of Montana where he earned a bachelor's degree in information systems. He later completed a masters program to earn dual degrees in business and information systems at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Over the past 15 years he's worked for a variety of airlines and airports, including six years with Allegiant Air in Las Vegas where he held positions like manager of sales and merchandising as well as manager of ancillary revenue.

Most recently, Damrow's served as projects manager at the Missoula County Airport Authority.