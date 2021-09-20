 Skip to main content
Former project manager selected to serve as Missoula Montana Airport deputy director
Tim Damrow.JPG

The Missoula County Airport Authority selected Timothy Damrow to serve as the newest deputy director of the Missoula Montana Airport.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN ELLESTAD

"I am extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity ahead," Damrow said. "We have an amazingly talented team of professionals here at the airport and I am thankful to be part of it." 

As deputy director of the Missoula Montana Airport, Damrow will oversee operations, maintenance, public safety and terminal construction. 

Damrow is originally from Helena and graduated from the University of Montana where he earned a bachelor's degree in information systems. He later completed a masters program to earn dual degrees in business and information systems at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. 

Over the past 15 years he's worked for a variety of airlines and airports, including six years with Allegiant Air in Las Vegas where he held positions like manager of sales and merchandising as well as manager of ancillary revenue. 

Most recently, Damrow's served as projects manager at the Missoula County Airport Authority.

"I am excited to have Tim move into the deputy director position," said Missoula Montana Airport director Brian Ellestad. "Not only has he provided great leadership during our terminal construction, but he will provide the same passion and energy to his new position,"  

In addition to his history working with airlines, Damrow is also a certified private pilot and flight attendant, who has been recognized as a "40 Under 40" by Airport Business Magazine. 

"Our staff take great pride in showing passengers what true Montana hospitality looks like, all while maintaining a safe and friendly airport experience," Damrow said. "I look forward to supporting them in this mission." 

