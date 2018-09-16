It is difficult to tell the story of Missoula serial killer Wayne Nance without mentioning the work of Robert “Dusty” Deschamps.
On Sunday, at this year’s Stories and Stones historic tour at the city cemetery, Deschamps — the Missoula County Attorney at the time of the string of murders believed to be tied to Nance and the final incident at a Missoula home that led to Nance’s demise — stood over the man’s gravestone to tell the tale.
While the exact number of killings committed by Nance may never be known, Deschamps, now a District Court judge, played a role in trying to solve them all during his seven terms as the head prosecutor.
A Missoula local, the first killing Nance is believed to have been involved in came in 1974 with the death of Donna Pounds. The mother of some of then-teenager Nance’s school friends, Pounds — dead from gunshot wounds — was found in the basement of her home.
Evidence at the scene pointed to Nance, and Deschamps eventually decided to bring the case before a grand jury.
“It was the first one in Missoula since World War II and the last one since,” the judge told the crowd gathered around Nance’s grave marker.
A subpoena brought Nance back to Missoula from San Diego, where he was stationed in the Navy, and landed him on the stand. But despite lengthy questioning from the then-head prosecutor, the jury did not indict.
“I did everything I could think of. He was as cool and collected as that tombstone,” Deschamps said.
In the years that followed, bodies were found around the East Missoula area, where Nance worked as a bouncer at a bar. In 1985, Mike and Teresa Shook were found murdered and tied up in their burned house in Ravalli County.
Nance’s story came to an end on the night of Sept. 3, 1986, when he showed up at the home of Doug and Kris Wells, the latter was the manager of a furniture store where Nance worked as a delivery driver.
Knocking out Doug with a pipe, Nance tied him up in the basement, then tied Kris to the bed, Deschamps said. Nance beat and stabbed Doug before returning to Kris. But Doug, a gunsmith, eventually escaped from his bonds and grabbed a rifle with a single round in it. Heading up the stairs, Doug shot Nance once in the side, but did not kill him.
In the ensuing melee in the bedroom, Doug repeatedly beat Nance with the now-unloaded rifle. Deschamps, with a copy of John Coston’s book “To Kill and Kill Again” tucked under his arm, held up a photo of himself holding that rifle, bent into an L shape.
“Imagine the amount of force, the amount of anger, needed to make that happen,” he said.
Versions of how the story ends differ, with Deschamps’ understanding being that Nance fired multiple shots from his own pistol, including one that either purposefully or accidentally struck him in the head. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead the next day.
After the incident at the Wells’ home, officers got a search warrant for his house. Among other items, they located a pair of missing possessions from the Shook family, and hair that matched one of the bodies that was found in East Missoula in the early 1980s.
At least one of the victims believed to have been killed by Nance, often referred to as “Christy Crystal Creek” due to the area she was found in, has never been identified.
***
While Nance’s was the most gruesome tale of the day, 17 other volunteers re-enacted the stories of some of Missoula’s most famous citizens during Sunday’s event.
Missoula architect Jim McDonald held court at the grave marker of A.J. Gibson, whose buildings now make up no small part of the list of Missoula’s most historic structures, including Main Hall and Jeannette Rankin Hall at the University of Montana campus, as well as the Missoula County Courthouse. Hellgate High School and the Daly Mansion also bear his name.
Gibson’s gravestone stands out from the others at the cemetery, a rough boulder against the straight-cut granite around it, chiseled only with the surname and “I love thy rocks and rills. Thy woods and templed hills,” from Samuel Francis Smith’s “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee.”
As he does every year, Bob Brown pulled in a large crowd as he strutted back and forth before the gravestone of Missoula founder C.P. Higgins. Cane in one hand and cigar in another, comfortable as could be role-playing the famed Higgins, Brown went through the history of the man’s business ventures and dealings in Missoula, right up to his death in 1889.
“When I died, I was so beloved in Missoula the funeral procession had 148 carriages, stretched for two miles and included more than 600 people,” Brown boasted.
Brown gestured over his shoulder at the grave marker of Edward Bonner, a rival and as Brown (in character) put it a “Wart upon humanity” who died years after Higgins with “nary a ripple” of attention.
But, Brown said, leaning forward again on his cane, it was Higgins who would appear to have the last laugh of their feud. Bonner’s 1902 death was the first automobile fatality in the town’s history, as the man suffered a heart attack while driving downtown on, Brown noted with a smile, Higgins Avenue.