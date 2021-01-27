Former refugee makes bus line Rookie of Year

Justin Kasali traveled half-way around the world to become Missoula’s best new bus driver.
The immigrant from Africa was named Mountain Line Rookie of the Year this month after both mastering the big rigs and putting his personal touch to work helping other newcomers figure out its services.
“I just try to do my best with what I can do,” Kasali said on Wednesday, while showing colleagues pictures of his newborn baby. “And this is not my first time working with people.”
Kasali, 38, grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he became a teacher of mixed-grade elementary and secondary students. He often had to teach all subjects to multiple age groups in the same class.
To further complicate matters, the Congo region encompasses more than 400 ethnic groups, who together speak about 550 distinct dialects. The region has four major indigenous languages, plus French from its colonial era. English is Kasali’s latest language acquisition.
Political unrest and militia violence forced Kasali to spend 12 years in a refugee camp in Malawi. He came to Missoula in 2018 having only driven a car for a year — and all of that in ordinary passenger cars. Plus, DRC motorists drive on the left side of the road, while Americans drive on the right.
“Those who drive in town follow some rules,” Kasali said of his former road mates. “But when you get out of town, there are no rules. Nobody has a license. You get a car through friends if you don’t know how to drive.”
International Rescue Committee acting resettlement manager Kit Stebbins said Kasali initially balked at trying for a job with Mountain Line because he worried the language barrier might be too much of a challenge. Among other things, driving a bus requires a commercial driver’s license with a written test administered only in English. He failed twice, mainly due to language trouble, but persevered to succeed on his third try.
“I spent all of my nighttime reading and studying,” Kasali said. “By the grace of God, I [got] my exams in and passed my reading test, which was very hard for me."
“We put our operators through an intense training process, and I’ve seen many native-English speakers walk away after their first week,” said Mountain Line Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten. “But Justin never gave up. Everyone in our agency was rooting for him and it was like graduation the day after he soloed.”
Kasali said his experience as a teacher has come in handy managing riders on his bus routes. He’s also found himself becoming a resource to other immigrant riders who lack familiarity with the bus line and its services.
“They really need the bus to get food or get to work, but they don’t understand how it works,” he said. “They call me or talk to me and I show them what they need.”
“Justin is one of our most resilient employees at Mountain Line and is absolutely loved by his peers,” Sweten said. “He is someone who embraces every task, truly giving it his all, even if it’s us asking him to dress up as our 6-foot-tall Mountain Line mascot, Bolt.”
The pandemic has crushed ridership since social distancing and risk of infection left many Missoulians homebound starting last March. At its lowest, the Mountain Line carried 67 percent fewer passengers than average. It’s now closer to 50 percent of its usual 1.5 million riders per year, and the arrival of vaccines may encourage more people to use public transportation again.
Kasali said learning to navigate Missoula’s neighborhoods has been a fun experience. Doing so in a 50-foot-long bus makes it even more adventurous. Nevertheless, he joked that experience might not prepare him for a different challenge.
“I’ve gotten to know Missoula really well,” he said. “But I think I’d have to get a new license for driving in Africa.”