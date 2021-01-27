Former refugee makes bus line Rookie of Year

Justin Kasali traveled half-way around the world to become Missoula’s best new bus driver.

The immigrant from Africa was named Mountain Line Rookie of the Year this month after both mastering the big rigs and putting his personal touch to work helping other newcomers figure out its services.

“I just try to do my best with what I can do,” Kasali said on Wednesday, while showing colleagues pictures of his newborn baby. “And this is not my first time working with people.”

Kasali, 38, grew up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he became a teacher of mixed-grade elementary and secondary students. He often had to teach all subjects to multiple age groups in the same class.

To further complicate matters, the Congo region encompasses more than 400 ethnic groups, who together speak about 550 distinct dialects. The region has four major indigenous languages, plus French from its colonial era. English is Kasali’s latest language acquisition.

Political unrest and militia violence forced Kasali to spend 12 years in a refugee camp in Malawi. He came to Missoula in 2018 having only driven a car for a year — and all of that in ordinary passenger cars. Plus, DRC motorists drive on the left side of the road, while Americans drive on the right.