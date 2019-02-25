The assault charge against a former University of Montana Buddhism and yoga professor was dismissed last week after he made a restitution payment in the case.
Bradley Stevens Clough, who is still under state probation, according to Department of Corrections records, was cleared of the charge on Feb. 20. Missoula County prosecutors filed to dismiss the case a day earlier. Missoula County Justice Court staff confirmed Clough had paid $295.99 in restitution on the case a week earlier.
The former professor was charged with misdemeanor assault in September after he reportedly hit a bouncer in the stomach at the KettleHouse Amphitheater during a Jason Isbell concert. Clough became agitated when the bouncer tried removing him from the venue's private booths, according to charging records.
It was just four months after Clough, 58 at the time, was sentenced to a 10-year probation term for pleading guilty to felony criminal endangerment related to a drunken driving incident.
The same month Clough was charged for the Jason Isbell incident, the University of Montana cut the Global Humanities and Religions Department, which Clough had headed up, entirely.
Clough was not available for comment Monday.