Former UM soccer coach's lawsuit will move forward

Plakorus denied he communicated with escort services on his University phone, according to court documents. In his lawsuit, Plakorus complained UM made other false accusations about him, which the University knew would expose Plakorus to public ridicule and make it harder for him to find work. Plakorus said that he’s been unable to find a position coaching soccer at any level since leaving the University. He’s working in lower-paying jobs outside of his preferred career, according to court documents.

The Supreme Court did not agree with Plakorus’ argument that UM violated his privacy when it released information about its investigative audit of Plakorus’ phone. A public employee in a position of trust has no expectation of privacy in an investigation into the abuse of that trust, the court wrote in its opinion.

However, if the university made false accusations against Plakorus or used its power to prevent him from getting work, that would be a tort claim, according to the Supreme Court. Three Montana Supreme Court justices— Mike McGrath, Dirk Sandefur and Jim Rice — agreed with the opinion written by Justice Baker