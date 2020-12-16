Former UM soccer coach's lawsuit will move forward

A former University of Montana soccer coach can continue his lawsuit against the university after a Montana Supreme Court ruling Tuesday.
Mark Plakorus sued UM in April 2019, alleging the university violated his privacy and interfered with future job opportunities. Missoula District Court Judge John Larson dismissed the case in December 2019 because the lawsuit was about Plakorus’ employment contract and wasn’t filed within the one-year statute of limitations set in state law for contract disputes with state entities.
This week, the Montana Supreme Court reversed part of that dismissal. The complaints about defamation and UM interference with Plakorus’ career weren’t related to his employment contract, according to Justice Beth Baker, who wrote the court opinion. Instead, those were tort claims and fell under a two-year statute of limitations, under which Plakorus’ lawsuit was valid.
Plakorus coached the University of Montana women’s soccer team from 2011 until 2018. UM did not renew his coaching contract in January 2018 after it found text messages and phone calls to and from people associated with Las Vegas escort services on Plakorus' University-issued cell phone, according to court documents.
Plakorus denied he communicated with escort services on his University phone, according to court documents. In his lawsuit, Plakorus complained UM made other false accusations about him, which the University knew would expose Plakorus to public ridicule and make it harder for him to find work. Plakorus said that he’s been unable to find a position coaching soccer at any level since leaving the University. He’s working in lower-paying jobs outside of his preferred career, according to court documents.
The Supreme Court did not agree with Plakorus’ argument that UM violated his privacy when it released information about its investigative audit of Plakorus’ phone. A public employee in a position of trust has no expectation of privacy in an investigation into the abuse of that trust, the court wrote in its opinion.
However, if the university made false accusations against Plakorus or used its power to prevent him from getting work, that would be a tort claim, according to the Supreme Court. Three Montana Supreme Court justices— Mike McGrath, Dirk Sandefur and Jim Rice — agreed with the opinion written by Justice Baker
Justice Laurie McKinnon dissented from the prevailing opinion. McKinnon wrote that the defamation and interference complaints were tethered to the employment contract. Even if they weren’t, however, McKinnon said Plakorus still failed to remedy the situation through administrative proceedings prior to taking it to court.
The Montana Supreme Court ordered the district court to hear Plakorus’ case regarding whether UM defamed him and interfered with his future work.
