Former University of Montana museum curator removed following sex assault investigation

Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.

His departure in April followed the closure of a Title IX investigation that found him responsible for sexually assaulting a former intern of his.

The victim told the Missoulian the incident occurred at Canwell's house last summer.

Canwell declined to comment.

The Missoulian does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault. She had worked as an intern with Canwell at the museum, which operates two galleries on campus and maintains a permanent collection of almost 11,000 objects.

When the pandemic hit, she moved back in with her parents and stored her items in a spare room at Canwell’s Missoula home while she was staying with her family, she said.

On the evening of Aug. 26, she went to Canwell’s home to retrieve some of her belongings. Canwell was drinking, and after they loaded her belongings into her car, they sat together on his patio and chatted for a while, she said.

“I asked for a drink and that’s where everything went wrong,” she said.