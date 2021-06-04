Former University of Montana museum curator removed following sex assault investigation

Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.
His departure in April followed the closure of a Title IX investigation that found him responsible for sexually assaulting a former intern of his.
The victim told the Missoulian the incident occurred at Canwell's house last summer.
Canwell declined to comment.
The Missoulian does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault. She had worked as an intern with Canwell at the museum, which operates two galleries on campus and maintains a permanent collection of almost 11,000 objects.
When the pandemic hit, she moved back in with her parents and stored her items in a spare room at Canwell’s Missoula home while she was staying with her family, she said.
On the evening of Aug. 26, she went to Canwell’s home to retrieve some of her belongings. Canwell was drinking, and after they loaded her belongings into her car, they sat together on his patio and chatted for a while, she said.
“I asked for a drink and that’s where everything went wrong,” she said.
When Canwell got up to get a refill, she followed him inside — that was the last thing she remembers for about 11 hours, she said.
She remembers waking up the following morning about 6:30, feeling confused and disoriented and with no clothing on. As she was trying to gather her clothing items, she remembers finding her bra, which was still clasped, something that stood out as being odd to her because that’s not how she typically takes her bra off.
She remembers Canwell coming downstairs to where she was and him denying they had sex, she said.
She fell back asleep and woke up again around 9 a.m., then left the house soon after, she said.
“I felt really sick. I was in a fog,” she said, and continued to fall ill for the next several days.
University investigation
A Title IX investigation was opened a few weeks later, in early September 2020, based on a complaint by an acquaintance who knew about what had happened, the victim said.
The UM Title IX Office is responsible for handling the university’s response to reported sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Canwell was placed on administrative leave. Following a Title IX panel hearing on Feb. 25, he was found unanimously responsible on March 10, according to correspondence between the victim and the university viewed by the Missoulian.
On March 24, Canwell filed an appeal to the UM president's office, raising issues with the procedural process of the hearing and alleging that the chair of the panel was biased against him, according to the correspondence. The appeal was denied April 9.
Canwell’s termination from the university was confirmed on an April 12 phone call to the victim, she said.
Also in April, the victim's acquaintance opened a case with the UM Police Department, which the victim decided to close.
UM spokesman Dave Kuntz confirmed that Canwell is no longer a UM employee, but said the university does not comment publicly on employment matters.
“(Canwell) previously held a position within the Montana Museum of Art and Culture. He was not a member of the UM faculty and there has not been a decision regarding whether the position will be replaced,” Kuntz said.
The victim said she is satisfied with the process she went through with the Title IX office and the university.
“I never once was doubted, I never once was questioned," she said. "Everyone instantly believed me. That was really refreshing because that’s not the story you hear a lot.”
Canwell’s attorney, Matthew McKeon, said Thursday the case has been appealed to the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education of the University of Montana System.
McKeon cannot comment further until there is a final resolution, he said. The timeline of the appeal is unknown at this point.
“I find this appeal an atrocious denial of obvious guilt," the victim said on Thursday. “... my attention and energy have been put into fighting to keep a predator off of my campus. I continue to be dragged through these traumatic events again and again due to his inability to acknowledge his guilt in the damage done."