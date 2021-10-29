Former Vice President Al Gore joins Max Baucus for a climate conversation

Former Vice President Al Gore joined former U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus to discuss climate change as part of an annual speaker series hosted by the University of Montana’s Max S. Baucus Institute on Thursday night.

The event was largely held remotely over Zoom, with some in-person participation at the Baucus Institute. Gore participated from Tennessee and displayed a photo taken by the International Space Station of the earth’s atmosphere as his background.

“When you stand on the ground and look up at the sky it seems like a vast and limitless expanse, especially on a clear day,” Gore said. “But the truth is it is a very, very thin shell … and yet every single day we are spewing another 162 million tons of man-made global warming pollution into that thin shell of atmosphere, using it as if it were an open sewer.”

The pair fielded questions from students and offered words of encouragement for those feeling downtrodden by the climate crisis. They also stressed the need for immediate action to be taken to prevent more climate-related fallout.

Gore explained that the impacts of climate change are already being observed in Montana with droughts, crop failures and raging wildfires. He recalled a recent trip he took with one of his daughters to Glacier National Park, where he saw firsthand the receding glaciers.

An analysis of federal disaster declarations by the Washington Post found that nearly one in three Americans live in a county impacted by a major weather disaster this summer alone.

“That’s also why we need as many voices calling for the right kind of change and that’s really been my top priority since leaving public office,” Gore said.

This weekend, Gore will depart Tennessee for Scotland to meet with leaders during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference who are putting forward plans to maintain the Paris Agreement and limit the global temperature to increasing no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The United States and China typically account for half of global CO2 emissions produced annually. The first question of the night aimed to address how those two countries can work together to curb greenhouse gas emissions in the future.

Gore allowed Baucus to take the first stab at the question, referring to the former ambassador as “my expert on China.”

When Baucus first began working with Chinese President Xi Jinping about climate-related issues, he said it was like “talking to a fence post.” Eventually, he and other leaders from the United States were able to make some progress after they explained the opportunities to be had as a world leader on that front.

“China’s in some of the same situations as most countries. They want to address climate but they know it’s very difficult to convert,” Baucus said.

He continued to say there is no doubt in his mind that China would be receptive to making larger strides to address climate change, but the United States needs to lead that charge.

Gore agreed and added that he is optimistic about the two countries making progress due to their “rapidly shifting economics.”

“Both countries are acting largely out of economic self-interest to try and establish a leadership position in the new industries of the future — although I want to make it clear that the optimism has to be met with transparency and accountability, regardless of the country in question,” Gore said. “We need to be able to monitor the progress being made and hold one another accountable to our pledges.”

Another question sought to clarify how Tribal communities fit into the climate change equation in terms of impacts and solutions.

Gore commended Indigenous leaders for their continued efforts in “standing up” to the oil and gas companies who have been developing fossil fuel pipelines through land they consider sacred, as well as vital aquifers.

“That clarity of purpose that’s exhibited so effectively by Indigenous communities around the globe to protect the lives of their families and communities and ours is empowering,” Gore said.

Baucus lauded conservation efforts by Tribal communities in Montana, such as the Badger-Two Medicine Wilderness.

Another student from UM cited a recent study that found that a significant portion of American youth are experiencing mental health issues related to climate change and asked what the political pair would say to offer optimism to those children.

The question was personal for Gore as a longtime climate activist, but he insisted that change doesn’t necessarily come from the top, it’s triggered by grassroots efforts with calls to action that are “loud and persistent.”

“This generation and its leaders are rightly and justly demanding a better future and they’re embracing the challenge as if their lives depend on it and actually the rest of us must follow their lead,” Gore said.

Baucus encouraged the next generation to develop new innovative climate-friendly technologies. He also called for support for president Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, touting its incentives for Americans to convert to electrical vehicles.

“We’re in the most critical decade of our lives and we need everyone to help drive progress toward a cleaner future,” Gore said.

