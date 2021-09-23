Former Vice President Al Gore to participate in University of Montana climate change talk

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore will participate in a climate change-related event in late October hosted by the University of Montana's Max S. Baucus Institute.

The Zoom event, "A Climate Conversation," is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Gore will be accompanied by former U.S. Sen. and Ambassador Max Baucus. The event is free and part of an annual speaking series hosted by the institute.

"It's exciting to have someone with the expertise of former Vice President Gore come speak to Montanans about a really important issue," said Sam Panarella, director of the institute and professor at the Blewett School of Law. "He's been on the front lines of getting the word out about climate change long before most people were talking about it in such a public way."

The annual speaker series hosted by the Baucus Institute brings global leaders from various areas, such as economic development, foreign policy and politics, to Montana for public discussions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The topic this year will focus on the current climate, "both environmental and political," according to a news release.

"I think there are very few politicians — or anybody, frankly — who have been talking about it as much or for as long or with as much passion as former Vice President Gore," Panarella said.