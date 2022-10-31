Fort Belknap community groups organize haunted forest and maze this Halloween

This Halloween is spookier than most on the Fort Belknap Reservation, as people have the opportunity to visit a haunted forest and haunted maze.

Dean Doney Jr. is one of the many co-founders of Warriors for Families, a nonprofit established in 2018 in response to a suicide epidemic on the reservation. He said the group came up with the idea for a haunted maze to promote a fun, safe Halloween activity for community members. He Googled “how to build a maze,” and when he found a blank blueprint, he gave it to the Harlem High School Youth Leadership Team to fill in.

“They had lots of ideas of where they wanted to have a graveyard and things like that,” Doney said. “We really let them go crazy with the ideas.”

Warriors for Families received financial support from the tribal council for the project, and soon, the group began spray-painting an outline and setting up corral panels, props and lights to form the maze.

The maze, complete with people dressed in costumes to scare participants, props, candy, popcorn and more, is located in Fort Belknap Agency on Rodeo Drive near the Chemical Dependency Center. It will be open on Halloween from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to the public.

The maze has been open for a few nights, and while there were some weather snafus with snow, rain and wind, Doney said hundreds of community members have participated each night.

Doney is a prevention specialist who helps youth avoid alcohol and drugs. He said the maze provides a fun and safe activity for people on Halloween.

“These young people can be any place, maybe trying drugs or alcohol or getting involved with something they won’t be able to escape,” he said. “This event is here to deter them from that. Instead, they’re here enjoying themselves, being young and feeling good. They’re coming in with friends and family, and they’re building memories.”

Robbie Johnson, another Warriors for Families co-founder, agreed.

“For the longest time, we didn’t have a lot of activities for our youth,” he said. “We want to help our people heal and we want to create memories with our children.”

Haunted forest

For the second year in a row, community members can also visit a haunted forest on the reservation during Halloween.

The haunted forest, which was organized by the Hays Youth Group, is located in Mission Canyon near the Lame Bull campsite.

Billy RunningFisher, a mentor for the youth group, said the forest is filled with killer clowns, werewolves, ghosts and goblins, and takes about 25 minutes to walk through. The forest is open from 6 p.m. through midnight on Halloween.

RunningFisher said the best part about the project is that it’s youth-driven.

“Instead of adults telling kids what to do, we asked the kids what it is they want,” he said. “The kids came up with all this stuff on their own.”

It costs $8 to walk through the forest, and RunningFisher said all the money generated from the event “goes directly in the kids’ pockets.”

“What that means is they get to have a meal for the next couple days with the money they’ve earned,” he said. “We live in an impoverished area. There’s not a lot of other ways for kids to make money around here.”

Johnson said he hopes activities like the haunted maze and forest not only entertain, but also inspire young people.

“I want people to look back and see the time and effort it takes to do these things and be inspired to carry that forward for future generations,” he said.