Fort Belknap community rallies to oppose return of tribal police officer

The Fort Belknap Indian Community Council allowed a tribal police officer to return to his regular duties after he shot and killed a man in October 2021. The statement released earlier this month prompted outrage among community members.

The release stated that after a year of investigation by the FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs, “it has been determined that Officer Bradley Norton acted properly in the line of duty and has been cleared of any wrong-doing.”

FBI Spokeswoman Sandra Barker said the FBI’s investigation “is not complete and remains ongoing.” A Bureau of Indian Affairs spokesperson said the agency’s investigation is complete and Norton’s actions “were exonerated.”

“This means the employee adhered to the rules, policy and operating procedures of the agency during the event,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

The release from the tribes states that the council also “conducted its own due diligence process. Therefore, (Norton) will return to his regular duties with the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Services, effective immediately.”

Council administration and tribal law enforcement officials, including Norton, did not respond to requests for comment.

What happened?

According to a news release from the tribes, Norton on Oct. 23, 2021 tried to conduct a traffic stop, and when the driver of the vehicle did not stop, a pursuit ensued. The release said Clayburn Grant, 35, was “uncooperative and exhibited a weapon, resulting in an officer-involved shooting and fatality.”

News of the incident rippled through the small tribal community as more details emerged.

Grant’s younger sister Carla was among several of Grant’s family members who witnessed the shooting, which occurred outside of Grant’s home. She said she saw Grant exit his vehicle holding a hunting rifle. She said the rifle was not pointed at the officer, and the officer shot Grant. She was particularly upset that the officer didn’t give a warning before he shot her brother. She added the officer did not try to perform lifesaving care and instead handcuffed Grant as he lay on the ground, bleeding.

Grant’s girlfriend at the time took a video of him lying on the ground, handcuffed and unresponsive. Grant’s family members can be heard screaming in the video, which circulated widely on Facebook with the hashtag “JusticeForClayburn.”

Two of Grant’s children also witnessed the shooting — one from inside his house and one from the car.

Carla said her brother’s death has devastated their family. She’s trying not to be discouraged by the news that Norton is allowed to return to the force, but it’s not easy.

“This hurts my family,” she said. “My nieces and nephews are scared. They worry about going out and running into (Norton). … I live in Billings, and it’s hard for me to want to go back home knowing I might run into him. It’ll trigger my PTSD, and I’ll go through it all over again.”

‘We don’t trust our own cops’

Connie Filesteel remembers hearing the news that Grant was killed.

“There was that video going around, and we all watched it,” she said. “We were all astonished.”

She was shocked again to see the news that he’d been reinstated.

“I never expected them to put him back as a police officer,” she said. “I never expected him to be patrolling our homelands again. … We’re already weary of cops in general. It’s sad to say we don’t trust our own cops.”

Filesteel knew others shared her frustrations, so she started a petition.

“We, the signatory membership, are petitioning the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council to not reinstate Officer Bradley Norton to patrol our tribal homelands as we fear for the safety of our lives and wellbeing,” the petition reads.

Filesteel distributed paper copies to other members throughout the reservation who offered to gather support. So far, she estimates she and her volunteers have collected 200 signatures, and she expects the numbers to keep growing.

“I’m seeing people who usually don’t get involved get involved and sign,” she said, adding that she’s hoping to introduce the petition to the tribal council at its executive meeting on Dec. 27.

Nick Birdtail and his wife Angie are also circulating the petitions in Fort Belknap Agency. When asked why he got involved, like Filesteel, Nick spoke of the video.

“It was all over Facebook,” he said. “You could see (Grant) lying on the ground. I’ve known that kid for a long time. People get drunk, but there’s no reason to use deadly force like that. And putting a kid in handcuffs like that is uncalled for.”

The Birdtails, who own the small business Birdtail Handyman, carry copies of the petition everywhere they go.

“We’re active in the community, so people have been getting a hold of us on Facebook and if we run across them,” Nick said. “We run into someone, and they say, ‘Where’s the petition?’ And they sign it.”

In just a day and a half, Nick said he and Angie collected 22 signatures.

“And that’s not even going door to door,” he said. “That’s just us going to the gas station or driving around and people stopping us and asking for it.”

Larger issues

Angie added that some people have said they’re hesitant to sign the petition because they work for the tribe or Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“We want people to know it’s OK to speak up,” she said. “If we come together as a community, just imagine how safe we can keep one another.”

The petition is circulating the community amid growing frustrations with the tribal council. Filesteel said people are discontented by a lack of transparency.

“Usually politicians and people who hold public office will talk to their constituents and update us on what’s going on,” she said. “But we don’t get any of that. We haven’t had that type of reporting.”

Filesteel said she and others want to know how the tribe is spending American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, and she wants to know the state of affairs of the tribe.

Michelle Cochran, also distributing petitions, said “everyone’s frustrated.”

“When you go to the council, they listen and you feel heard, but nothing happens,” she said. “Nothing changes if nothing changes, you know?”