Fort Belknap Indian Community gets $10M for wellness center

A health care consortium — led by the Fort Belknap Indian Community and Bear Paw Development Corporation — received a $10 million grant to construct a wellness facility that will enhance health services and resources in north-central Montana.

Upon completion, the Anaakyaaniiin Wellness Center will include primary care, substance abuse services, behavioral health services, physical therapy, telehealth services and diabetes treatment, according to a news release. The facility will also incorporate culturally-relevant healing practices of the Aaniiih and Nakoda people. Services offered at the facility will be available to all Fort Belknap and Hi-Line residents.

The center will also include a recreation center, fitness facility, medical wing, nutrition area and community kitchen.

Jeffrey Stiffarm, president of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Council, said because of the grant, “we can finally provide high-quality health care to our tribal members, many of whom have never had access or limited access to such services, especially on the southern end of our reservation.”

He added that tribal members will no longer have to travel “great distances to get the health care they need and deserve.”

The $10 million was awarded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant. It enhances a $11 million allocation the tribal council received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Additional consortium members include Opportunity Link, Inc., Montana Healthcare Foundation and the Fort Belknap Community Economic Development Corporation. The consortium is supported by Montana Healthcare Foundation, Aaniiih Nakoda College, the University of North Dakota Indigenous Health Program and the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development.