Plans for the Fort Missoula Old Post Hospital and grounds fizzled Wednesday when the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission shot down two developer’s proposals to renovate the historic site.

Developer Max Wolf and his team sought to rehabilitate the hospital building, demolish the garage behind it and add commercial and residential spaces on the grounds. But significant outcry from the public and concerns from the commission ultimately doomed Wolf’s vision.

Only one commissioner, Jackson Hill, voted in favor of the garage demolition. The rest of the votes Wednesday night went against the developer’s plans.

“I am all for saving the Post Hospital,” said Commission Chair Paul Filicetti. “My concern here is that great opportunity, change is inevitable, I’m all for it, but I don’t think this is the change we’re looking for in terms of the architecture, the patterns, the character, feeling, setting, all the things that are important to Fort Missoula.”

Filicetti’s fellow commissioners agreed.

“I think as an application, it’s a mixed bag,” said Commissioner Steve Adler. “I’m all in favor of restoring and adaptively reusing the Fort Hospital building and the nurses building. I think the application had too much impact. It doesn’t follow the standard site development patterns we have out at the Fort. It’s too dense.”

“We do want to see something good happen to the Fort Hospital,” said Commissioner Cathy Bickenheuser. “This is a direct adverse effect to the viewshed of Fort Missoula.”

Many in the public echoed the commissioners’ issues with the project.

“If this development is approved, it sets a dangerous precedent by the opening of the floodgates for more housing and commercial development at the Fort,” warned Save the Fort Treasurer Gerard Berens.

Berens wondered whether the next step from Wolf’s plan would be a drive-thru Starbucks at the historic site.

Still, some in the community backed Wolf’s idea.

One public commenter called the Fort Missoula Commons plan a “golden opportunity.”

“I don’t see an issue with letting these developers fix up the building while building up the area at the same time,” Michael Flickinger said.

The developer’s representative, Architect David Gray, warned the commission their disapproval could doom the Old Post Hospital to demolition.

“If it doesn’t pencil out, there’s nothing saving that building,” said Gray.