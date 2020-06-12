Fort Missoula garden educates community on native species

The heat was unforgiving as Claudia Hewston plucked and pulled invasive grasses from the Fort Missoula Native Plant Garden on Friday.
Hewston, an AmeriCorps member working with the National Wildlife Federation who helps manage the 20-year-old garden, has been showing volunteers how to clear the garden of unwanted species like quackgrass, mustard and cheatgrass every Friday and Sunday.
"When you're trying to tell your native from your non-native, it really helps looking at how they're clustered," Hewston said as she uprooted a single shoot of quackgrass. "A lot of our native grasses will be really bunched together at the base, whereas like your non-natives will shoot up individually."
A group of community members transformed an empty plot at Fort Missoula into the Native Plant Garden in 1999. The garden is now owned by Fort Missoula and the Montana Natural History Center, and the National Wildlife Federation helps with education programs.
The garden now serves as an outdoor classroom for field trips and adult programs, as well as a play space for kids.
"It's an incredibly important space because it's open to the public, and it's a demonstration garden so it shows people who might have the tiniest inkling of gardening what planting native plants could look like," said Naomi Alhadeff, senior coordinator for Montana education programs for the National Wildlife Federation.
Hewston worked by herself on Friday but said volunteers are always welcome whether they're a seasoned gardener or someone just looking to spend some time outside. In addition to weeding, volunteers have helped thin golden currant, snowberry and chokecherry — which are native plants.
"We've got an abundance of chokecherry and golden currant, and if we let it, it will swarm this garden, which is exciting but then we lose a lot of other species," Hewston said.
After thinning the chokecherry, Hewston pulled some with roots for a regular volunteer to take home and plant in his garden. The garden also contains other native species such as yarrow, figwort and a larch tree with baby pine cones and a hummingbird that likes to perch at the very top.
Another pasture contains numerous milkweed plants, which Monarch butterflies need to survive. Hewston said a group that visited the other day found seven Monarch eggs "which is a big deal because we're right on the verge of where that Monarch territory is."
"That's just exciting to see because we're creating a wildlife habitat for this rare species that no one hardly sees in this area," Hewston said.
Hewston said she was inspired to get involved in the National Wildlife Federation by their Garden for Wildlife program, which shows homeowners, schools and businesses how to garden in a way that fosters a habitat for wildlife. The program teaches, for example, how to incorporate food sources in a garden that last all year so animals have a food source throughout the winter.
Entire communities can become a certified wildlife habitat through the program. True to its nickname, the Garden City, Missoula is currently the only city certified as a wildlife habitat in Montana.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.