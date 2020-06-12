Fort Missoula garden educates community on native species

Hewston worked by herself on Friday but said volunteers are always welcome whether they're a seasoned gardener or someone just looking to spend some time outside. In addition to weeding, volunteers have helped thin golden currant, snowberry and chokecherry — which are native plants.

"We've got an abundance of chokecherry and golden currant, and if we let it, it will swarm this garden, which is exciting but then we lose a lot of other species," Hewston said.

After thinning the chokecherry, Hewston pulled some with roots for a regular volunteer to take home and plant in his garden. The garden also contains other native species such as yarrow, figwort and a larch tree with baby pine cones and a hummingbird that likes to perch at the very top.

Another pasture contains numerous milkweed plants, which Monarch butterflies need to survive. Hewston said a group that visited the other day found seven Monarch eggs "which is a big deal because we're right on the verge of where that Monarch territory is."

"That's just exciting to see because we're creating a wildlife habitat for this rare species that no one hardly sees in this area," Hewston said.