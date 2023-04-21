The owners of the Old Post Hospital at Fort Missoula are welcoming the community to visit the historic structure from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions.

The event will be family-friendly, with free food and drink available, and there is no cost to attend.

“We want the community to see the need to restore the Old Post Hospital firsthand, and to hear directly from our team about the plan to revitalize this area of Fort Missoula,” said Max Wolf, the property owner and project developer, in a press release. “We also hope visitors to the Open House will envision what this space could look like for our community in the future, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Fort.”

The current owners of the Old Post Hospital purchased it in 2019 with the intention of rehabilitating the structure. Their proposal to undertake this work was heard by the Missoula Historic Preservation Commission at its April 5 meeting, and a decision on the plan is expected at its next meeting on May 3.