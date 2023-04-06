A polarizing proposal regarding Fort Missoula’s Old Post Hospital prompted city staff to set up extra chairs on the fly as public commenters poured into the Missoula City Council Chambers Wednesday.

Dozens of Missoulians — most of them opposed to the proposal — voiced their opinions on developer Max Wolf’s application for a Historic Preservation Permit to rehabilitate the historic hospital and add commercial and residential buildings on the grounds.

Throughout the presentation Wednesday, Wolf’s team posited this approach would likely be the only way to save the derelict hospital, which is in severe disrepair with a failing roof.

“It is important to note the historic preservation is the basis of this request,” explained Jamie Erbacher with WGM Group.

The Historic Preservation Commission, which held the public hearing Wednesday, only evaluates the historic elements of the proposal and not its proposed future uses. Those come under the purview of the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and the Missoula City Council.

“This is truly a decision about whether that hospital gets rehabilitated or not,” said attorney Mark Stemitz, representing Wolf.

Architect David Gray was blunter in his presentation.

“It is a horror show in there,” Gray said, warning the commission to think about the fate of the Missoula Mercantile building when considering his client’s proposal.

But many members of the public and the city’s Historic Preservation Officer weren’t swayed by the team’s arguments.

“The proposed exterior alterations to the Post Hospital building would have a minimal effect on the integrity of the Post Hospital and would result in the continued use and appreciation of the overall site,” noted Historic Preservation Officer Elizabeth Johnson. “However, the proposed new construction would adversely affect the integrity of the Post Hospital and the broader Fort Missoula Historic District.”

Johnson ultimately recommended the commission approve the demolition of a failing garage on the grounds but suggested the new construction plans be denied.

Public commenters were even more critical of Wolf’s plans, attacking both the demolition of the garage, the new construction and the approach taken by the developers.

“The Fort is our shining gem that makes us what we are,” said John Langstaff, a Missoula resident since 1972. “Development is not necessarily the best use for this property.”

Langstaff criticized Gray for his language and decorum in addressing the commission Wednesday. Crunched for time and facing technical difficulties, Gray exclaimed “holy crud” in his presentation and slammed down his application documents on the public comment podium.

Not all of the public commenters opposed the proposal, however. Steve Loken, one of the founders of the commission, supported the proposal for presenting an opportunity to save the old hospital, which he called “a decaying corpse of a building.”

Loken was in favor of not only the rehabilitation effort, but also the additional construction proposed. He lauded Wolf’s ideas for their potential to bring new activity to the Fort.

“Unless we can get people and vitality out there and do a sensitive restoration project of the hospital and the grounds around there, I think we need to reconsider how we’re doing this,” he said.

“I would certainly love to see us figure out a way to preserve the hospital site,” said Diane Sands, who used to work on the Fort grounds. But she and many other public commenters were unable to offer a solution to achieve that goal.

The next meeting regarding the Fort Missoula proposal will take place on May 3.