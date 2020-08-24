Fort Missoula museum launches virtual Montana Votes series

State Sen. Diane Sands will kick off a three-part virtual lecture called Montana Votes at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and the topics come directly from her wheelhouse.
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will live-stream talks in each of the next three months that cover the history of Montana politics and the suffragist movement. This month marks the 100th anniversary of U.S. ratification and implementation of the 19th Amendment, giving some women the right to vote.
Sands founded the Montana Women’s History Project in 1976, spearheaded the Women as Community Builders Oral History Project in 1987 and directed the Montana Feminist History Project from 2000 to 2004. She served as the historical museum’s development director from 2005-2012 and was named the Montana Historical Society's 2017 Montana Heritage Guardian.
She and museum aide Anne Smyrl will explain why we vote on the first Tuesday of November and how the process of voter referendums relates to the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. They’ll examine the stories of trailblazing women in government beyond Jeannette Rankin, and the struggle for voting rights for Native Americans.
Jessie Rogers, the museum’s current development and communications director, said the idea for the virtual lectures sprang from a new Montana Votes exhibit at the museum. It opened in mid-July but has gone all but unseen because of the COVID-caused shutdown of the main museum the past two months. Tours are available only by appointment. The museum's expansive outdoor holdings remain free and open to the public.
The Montana Votes display, which can be accessed on the fort museum website, features stories and artifacts related to Montana’s voting process over the decades.
Rogers said the second virtual lecture on Sept. 29 will feature current and former Missoula County elections administrators Bradley Seaman and Vicki Zeier. It’ll be titled “Montana Votes 101: How To’s, Myth Busting & History."
Presenters from Montana Native Vote will discuss the history of Indigenous people’s right to vote on an October date to be announced.
Attendees who tune in live to the museum’s Facebook page can engage with guest presenters during the Q-and-A session or visit fortmissoulamuseum.org and click on Montana Vote Lecture Series to watch a recording of the hourlong program.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.