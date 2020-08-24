Fort Missoula museum launches virtual Montana Votes series

Jessie Rogers, the museum’s current development and communications director, said the idea for the virtual lectures sprang from a new Montana Votes exhibit at the museum. It opened in mid-July but has gone all but unseen because of the COVID-caused shutdown of the main museum the past two months. Tours are available only by appointment. The museum's expansive outdoor holdings remain free and open to the public.

The Montana Votes display, which can be accessed on the fort museum website, features stories and artifacts related to Montana’s voting process over the decades.

Rogers said the second virtual lecture on Sept. 29 will feature current and former Missoula County elections administrators Bradley Seaman and Vicki Zeier. It’ll be titled “Montana Votes 101: How To’s, Myth Busting & History."

Presenters from Montana Native Vote will discuss the history of Indigenous people’s right to vote on an October date to be announced.

Attendees who tune in live to the museum’s Facebook page can engage with guest presenters during the Q-and-A session or visit fortmissoulamuseum.org and click on Montana Vote Lecture Series to watch a recording of the hourlong program.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.