Work on Missoula’s historic Anaconda Company Engine No. 7 is chugging along nicely.
With Larry Ingold of Hamilton feeding the firebox and firing the imaginations of dozens of fellow volunteers, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s longstanding display piece enjoyed the start of a revival in 2019.
More than $28,000 was raised in record time in November and December to build a timber frame shelter to protect the nation’s oldest surviving Willamette steam locomotive.
Ingold said construction superintendent Mark Buck is ordering the lumber and applying for a building permit this week.
If all goes as hoped, the open-walled building should be in place before the Fourth of July celebration at the Fort.
Phase 2 is the much larger task of restoring the engine’s exterior to its glory years look, firing it up, and possibly even making some short runs on museum grounds.
“She turns 100 in 2023, so we want to have her restored and beautiful and the project complete by then,” said Jessie Rogers, the museum’s development associate. “Technically she showed up (in Montana) on May 10, 1923, so that would be really cool if we could make it by then.”
William Andrews Clark’s Western Lumber Co. in West Riverside brought the engine to these parts to lug log trains up and down the canyons of western Montana. It did exactly that for 25 years, first as Western’s Engine No. 3. The influential Anaconda Company’s lumber division, headquartered in Bonner, bought out Western Lumber Co. in 1928, and it became No. 7, the number it wears proudly on its nose on the museum grounds today.
When train logging stopped in 1948, Anaconda scrapped all its logging locomotives except two, which were retired but remained intact. No. 7 was one of them and, as fate would have it, became a movie star in 1954. Hollywood’s Republic Pictures came to Bonner and made the engine a centerpiece of its B movie “Timberjack.” It was filmed in action in several identifiable spots in Bonner and along the Big Blackfoot Railway line.
That was the last time it ran. The engine sat in static display in a park along Highway 200 in Bonner for years before Anaconda’s successor, Champion International, gave it to the Fort Missoula museum in 1989. It’s been a picturesque, if weather-worn, exhibit ever since.
Ingold has a history of restoring historic train engines. He spent 10 years operating Sierra Railway’s Railtown 18977 State Historic Park in Jamestown, California, before retiring to the Bitterroot Valley, and actually played the role of train fireman in the 1990 film “Back to the Future III.”
He hit the ground running on No. 7 last spring, organizing public meetings and gathering input and stories on how to “save” the locomotive from a rusty fate.
The first step was to organize volunteer work parties to examine the engine’s innards.
“We had a pretty successful summer working on it, and we’d still be working on it but (for) the weather,” Ingold said Tuesday. “We kind of decided any real work on the engine was almost shoveling sand against the tide, but that hasn’t slowed us down.”
Much of the engine was disassembled and put back together to protect it from the weather.
“That gave us a good idea of the condition of the parts, if they were of a quality to be used again or don’t be used again,” Ingold said.
The conclusion? “We’re really pleased with what we’ve been finding internally.”
You have free articles remaining.
Indeed, there were a number of mechanics and railroaders suddenly wiping dust tears from their eyes in September when they used compressed air to start the engines up. A 50-second You Tube video shows the joyous moment.
“We had taken literally every bearing out, cleaned it, inspected it and oiled it and put it back together,” Ingold said. “There were some old wives' tales about engines being froze up. But, boy, they took off like they’d never stopped running.”
Each year, the fort museum’s funding arm, Friends of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, choose a project for its annual fundraising campaign. The board chose the locomotive shelter, which figured to be a $70,000 expense without volunteer labor and donations. It penciled out to $27,000.
“We started (the campaign) the week of Nov. 11 and we were fully done by the end of December,” Rogers said.
“The community really rallied around the project in a way we haven’t seen in our annual fundraising campaign,” said Matt Lautzenheiser, the museum’s executive director.
Rogers, who’s in charge of the fundraising, said more than $28,500 was raised when the counting was done.
“My hope is to be able to go out and use that budget they gave me and work with local businesses in town to see if we can get some of these things at cost so we can roll over some of it to Phase II,” she said.
Ingold is working on the Phase II budget now. Based on the initial response, Lautzenheiser said he hopes to attract private donations and federal grants from regional and even national sources.
“We’re probably looking at $100,000 to do a full cosmetic restoration and then a partial mechanical restoration,” Rogers said, adding that they’re all approaching Phase II with caution.
“It’s my understanding we’re never going to get it racing around the fort,” she said. “What we want is to be able to demonstrate the really amazing technological advances of that time through the steam engine, so events like Forestry Days (in late April) and our Fourth of July celebration, we can use through compressed air to show the gear-driven apparatus that made this so special, being able to haul up and down mountains and pull large loads.”
Ingold’s dream?
To watch smooth-running old Engine No. 7 smash through a giant cake on its 100th birthday.
“It’s a pretty unique piece of history,” Lautzenheiser said. “It’s national railroad history but it’s also western Montana history. It was a railroad locomotive for a railroad that never went more than, I think, 80 miles from here.
“The other thing is one of our most important responsibilities as a museum is to care for our collections. The public trusts us with these important mementos. We don’t want the train to sit there for another 10 years and deteriorate to the point where it couldn’t be saved or cost exponentially more to restore it.”
Ingold said the work crews were on the job nearly every other Saturday from April through Nov. 9, when the weather got too nasty. Next year, with the shelter in place, work can continue into and perhaps through the winter.
To volunteer or donate, go to fortmissoulamuseum.org and click on “Save the Train.”