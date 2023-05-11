Despite surging interest in the sport of pickleball, the city of Missoula had to postpone plans Wednesday to add two new courts at Fort Missoula.

Development Specialist Garrick Swanson explained that the city wasn’t able to raise the funds necessary to meet the lowest bid it received, which amounted to about $256,000.

“We were unable to fund the project, so at this time we’re recommending to reject all bids received,” Swanson said. Council complied unanimously.

Swanson, however, said rejecting the bids won’t ultimately change the city’s plans for adding pickleball facilities at Fort Missoula. The courts would be located north of the maintenance building and east of the existing courts. He explained the city will continue to work with partners and seek full funding before moving ahead with the expansion.

According to Missoula Parks and Recreation data, more than 250 pickleball players participated in Missoula tournaments throughout 2022.