Fort Missoula Regional Park receives national sustainability award

Donna Gaukler stooped to pick up a discarded brown bag Wednesday as she walked around Fort Missoula Regional Park on Wednesday. It’s this attention to detail that helped the Missoula park earn national recognition for sustainability.

Fort Missoula Regional Park has been awarded a silver designation from the Sustainable SITES Initiative rating system. The park is the first in Montana to earn SITES certification and, at 156 acres, the largest park in the SITES system.

“This particular moment is one of the culminating events in a project that started and was first identified in 1995,” said Gaukler, the City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Director.

The project to expand the park in an environmentally friendly manner has been underway for more than 26 years. Throughout that time, numerous initiatives helped shape the park into an award-winning beacon of sustainability.

“We did some very cool things with this project,” Gaukler said.

Those include large-scale projects like manufacturing the soil used to cover the former gravel pit where soccer fields are now in place. Less obvious interventions include eliminating curbs in the parking lots, which allows waste material to flow into the landscape and be purified by the natural materials there.

“I feel we made really, really good decisions to take Missoula into the next decade so we can be stewards of this land, albeit temporary," Gaukler said "Most important, we want to remember these are the traditional lands of the Salish, Kootenai and Pend d’Oreille.”

One of those decisions was the choice to use an alternative construction strategy known as construction manager at risk, which allowed the park to use local contractors in its development.

The park also used local materials in its construction, like locally sourced rocks in the bathroom walls and timber harvested within 500 miles of the park.

There was a lot of intention and attention paid to each and every decision, Gaukler stressed.

That thoughtfulness is evidenced by decisions like building a roundabout near the park entrance. This design keeps vehicles moving, which lowers emissions, Gaukler explained.

Fort Missoula Regional Park also employs a watering system with in-ground automatic sensors and the capability to be controlled by phone.

“It’s highly technologically advanced,” said Lincoln Lake, developed parks & trails superintendent. He added the high-tech system reduces the park’s watering needs.

Innovations like these have multiple benefits for the park in addition to their environmental impact. As a result, Gaukler said, Fort Missoula Regional Park costs less per acre to maintain than most parks in the city.

All of these sustainable components helped Fort Missoula Regional Park earn 86 points in the SITES review process, in categories like site design of water, soil and vegetation.

It isn’t just the SITES program that recognizes the value in Fort Missoula Regional Park.

“This park is loved,” said Gaukler.

She pointed out Missoula city and county voters opted to support the park in 2014 with a parks and trails bond, and residents continue to appreciate the space.

The park is visited equally by city-only and county residents, Gaukler said. Landscape Architect Garrick Swanson added the park expects to shatter visitation records in the upcoming year.

“As we become a more densely built community, these spaces become even more and more important to our overall mental health in our community,” Gaukler said.

Gaukler said this eye to the future dictates many of the choices her team has made with regard to the park’s design.

“When you create a park and protect land, it’s forever,” she said.

