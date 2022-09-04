Fort Peck curators plan live museum parade

Earlier this month, Fort Peck Cultural Resource Department staff repatriated items of cultural significance from the University of Montana.

As the staff unboxed the items, Director Dyan Youpee marveled at the objects. But she couldn’t shake a nagging feeling.

“Everyone should be able to see these objects,” Youpee thought to herself. “But how will they?”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Fort Peck tribal buildings and institutions — including the museum — are closed to the public, offering visits by appointment only.

As she watched her staff unbox a Dakota girl’s dress, beaded leather bags and moccasins, Youpee didn’t want the public to face barriers in accessing the items. She thought about having people message or call her to schedule private tours, but that might strain her staff. She pondered the idea of a traveling museum on wheels. But how would it work logistically? What if the glass cases broke? Would sun exposure or dust damage the items?

Youpee described her thought process as an “internal fight.” She had learned that museums have rules about who can handle which objects and how, but she’d also practiced her culture differently — experiencing sacred objects up close.

As she paced around her office, Youpee glanced over to an intern holding repatriated items. When the objects started to slip out of the intern’s hands, another staff member grabbed the materials and immediately placed them in a box.

“That’s when I knew,” Youpee said. “That told me that people need to be exposed to these objects.

“Bring in a notebook!” Youpee called to her staff, beckoning them into her office. “We’re doing a live parade.”

What is the Live Museum Event?

On Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fort Peck Cultural Resource Department will hold its first Live Museum Event, complete with a parade, traditional food cook-off, contests, games, education and more.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. Leading it will be the Cultural Resource Department staff, who will hold boxes of museum items appropriate for public viewing, including saddle bags, moccasins, shirts, dresses and breastplates. There are also documents, including copies of letters written by Fort Peck children in boarding schools.

“We’ll bring the items right up to the kids and the public so the community as a whole can see them up close and not behind a glass case,” Youpee said, adding that sacred items inspire healing and invoke emotion. “When these items are in a cabinet, people aren’t able to fully feel or interpret for themselves the beauty of what these items mean. These are the things our ancestors wore, or used or traded. These were meant for a purpose — for them to survive.”

Warriors, veterans and police officers clad in traditional clothing from the 1800s and 1900s will march in the parade behind the Cultural Resource Department staff. Women and children, wearing beaded leggings, moccasins and other traditional clothing, will follow. The parade will include a group of women rattling their tongues, which traditionally signals that something is about to happen.

“That sound, it inspires everyone,” Youpee said. “It lets people know we’re coming, we’re here and we’re proud.”

The women will be followed by men who will war whoop, which signals a departure. Contemporary parade floats will follow.

“We don’t just want to showcase the appropriate items for healing,” Youpee said. “We also want to inspire and show other people that our culture is not a costume. It’s real, living history, and we have so much pride in it.”

Youpee said she encourages community members to dust off items in their “own personal museums,” meaning their living rooms, dresser drawers or closets, and showcase their items of personal or familial significance at the parade.

The event will also feature contests and prizes for best dressed child, best beaded hat, best story blanket, best dressed horse or dog, and more.

There will also be a pop-up museum, showcasing other items and providing information on cultural artifacts, sensitivities and research opportunities.

Youpee said the event is open to all. She invited 75 surrounding schools outside of the Fort Peck Reservation and encourages Native and non-Native people to attend.

“I hope when people see original people dressed up like this, they see that this is something way cool,” Youpee said. “I hope they share that feeling with their children and acknowledge and respect us as people for who we are, what we are, what we do, how we live and our past history.”

Now located in the west side of the Fort Peck Community College library, the cultural museum will open to the public for one week, beginning Sept. 26, Native American Heritage Day.