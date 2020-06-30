Forty Thieves on Saipan: A son's war story moves, haunts

Five of the 40 Thieves died on Saipan, a remarkably low total considering what they went through. Most of the survivors of that and many other battles of World War II returned home broken to some extent. Tachovsky talks about a few of the worst cases in the closing chapter, those who battled alcoholism, became estranged from their families or lived aimlessly.

"Gone was the regimentation that had governed their lives for the past four years. … The skills that kept a Thief alive in the war didn't translate into peacetime success," Tachovsky wrote.

A proofreader noted "Forty Thieves" is a book about war but "it’s certainly not a pro-war book,” Tachovsky said last week. "That's true. And it's no different for any man or woman who serves in combat today.”

Mullins told him he prays “every day for the people I’ve killed.”

“The reason I had trouble talking about what happened was that I feared I was beyond forgiveness for the things I had done,” Smotts said.

“The toughest thing Ski faced would be sending people out on missions knowing that they were going to get shot up,” Strombo told Tachovsky. “That was something he had to live with. He had to make that decision of which ones go out and either live or die.”