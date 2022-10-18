Forum addresses Missoula County ballot measures for crisis services, fairgrounds upgrades

The benefits of funding crisis intervention programs and fairgrounds improvements will reach broad swaths of the Missoula County community, advocates argued on Tuesday.

With just three weeks to go before county voters will decide the fate of two ballot measures, the City Club Missoula hosted a forum to give citizens an opportunity to listen to presentations on both.

The Crisis Services Levy would raise about $5 million per year to fund a wide variety of programs and services related to mental health, homelessness and public safety. It would cost property owners approximately $54 a year per $200,000 of assessed home value.

Eran Pehan, the city's director of community planning, development and innovation, said that programs like the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a legal camping site where people can get connected to services, are currently funded by COVID-relief funds from the federal government. And the federal money spigot is about to turn off next year.

"And so we are at a point in our community where we have to decide, through the vote, whether or not we want to continue and maintain the infrastructure around behavioral health and crisis services that has served our community in an expanded fashion for the last couple years," Pehan said. "And that has allowed us to achieve outcomes that we were unable to achieve prior to this."

She noted that the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter in Missoula, which has a capacity for about 135-150 people depending on the situation, has also been set up and staffed by federal dollars. Now, Pehan said, the city and county need local tax dollars to keep the program successful.

"The Emergency Winter Shelter provides a safe space for Missoula's unhoused population during the coldest months of the year when no other shelter beds are available," Pehan said. "It's important to note that since this effort was tipped up in partnership of course with Missoula County and the Poverello Center, no one who's living on the streets of Missoula or who finds themselves unhoused today has perished on the street for the last two winters."

Pehan said the levy would also fund the Missoula Mobile Support Team.

"So we know that the Mobile Support Team reduces emergency department visits," she said. "It reduces unnecessary arrests in our community."

The goal of the program is to relax the strain on the 911 system, she said.

The $19 million Missoula County Fairgrounds bond would provide funding to make improvements to the ice rink and to facilities for agricultural and technology education.

If passed by voters, it would pay for the construction of a new 80,000-square-foot livestock and horse center for youth agricultural education. It would also pay for a third sheet of ice with an NHL-sized rink for figure skaters, hockey players, curlers and more. It would cost Missoula County residents approximately $14.68 a year per $200,000 of assessed home value.

Laura Henning, the executive director of Glacier Ice Rink, said the two ice sheets at the fairgrounds saw well over 100,000 visits last year. Tournaments that attracted out-of-town users brought in an estimated $1.9 million to the local economy, according to a consultant hired by the rink.

"Another rink could increase tournament participation by 50%," she noted. Those are people who are staying in local hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping here and bringing in out-of-town dollars to the economy. Part of the beauty of the ice rink is it's filling that tourism gap in the winter months, when there isn't nearly as much demand for local services.

Gus Turner, the president of Blue Mountain 4-H, said the Fairgrounds bond would also pay for much-needed space for agricultural and science education.

"It's going to allow a lot of learning beyond cooking and rocket-building," he said. "It's going to allow kids to learn how to learn."

One member of the audience noted that homeowners and renters are becoming increasingly burdened with rising property taxes and the cumulative bonds and levys that have been passed in Missoula County over the last two decades. He wondered if anyone would be keeping an eye on the Crisis Services Levy to see if there are options for funding it without asking property owners to pay for it in the future.

"In regards to the ongoing budget for the types of programs that we're talking about, $5 million doesn't even come close to funding the total cost of these programs and all the programs that we talked about," Pehan said. "What it does is it provides a baseline level of infrastructure and sustainability from which we kind of build on."

She said that in the long run, any amount of money will not be enough to fully cover the cost of creating and maintaining a strong safety net in the community for people who experience a crisis.

"We have to look across the community," Pehan said. "We have to look at the public sector, we have to look at the private sector. We have to look at the philanthropic sector, and it has to be a varied and diverse funding or revenue stream because we can't just depend on one individual revenue stream, and tax dollars are included in that. We need a really diverse approach."

The assessed value of a home can be found at itax.missoulacounty.us and is often much less than the amount a home would sell for on the open market.