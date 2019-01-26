Earlier this month, a man who had been homeless off and on for nine years had his first meeting with Missoula Housing Authority staff to determine his eligibility for a housing program known as Shelter Plus Care.
Only five hours later, he was moving into his newly leased apartment, according to Eran Pehan, the city’s director of housing and community development.
“The normal admissions process can take several weeks,” Pehan wrote in a memo to the City Council. “A lot of things fell into place.”
While this is the best-case scenario, it typically takes much longer to find long-term housing for homeless people in Missoula, notes Theresa Williams, the city’s Reaching Home coordinator. But as the city moves into the third phase and seventh year of Missoula’s 10-year Reaching Home plan to end homelessness, stories like this provide a glimpse of what is possible.
“The housing search is a longer process, but we are becoming more efficient for referring people and receiving vouchers,” Williams said on Friday. “The challenge is taking that voucher and finding housing. We really lucked out in this situation working with the Missoula Housing Authority.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Williams and 12 others involved in homeless outreach efforts will be part of a panel discussion about wrapping up Reaching Home’s second phase, “Building a Coordinated System to End Homelessness,” and embarking on the final phase “Making Adjustments to Ensure Sustainability.”
“We’re gearing up for the final phase, which is sustaining the work in progress with the coordinated entry system,” Williams said.
She didn’t have information Friday on how many people the program has helped find homes. However, 17 people currently have vouchers but are still trying to locate a place to live that will accept the long-term subsidies provided through the system.
“Finding units that are willing to rent to this population is the greatest challenge. That’s taking a long time to find landlords,” Williams said. “Many of these people we’re targeting are facing great barriers, like they’ve been homeless for years and years, which means they have no rental history; or they may have poor credit or criminal histories with misdemeanors because they are homeless.”
Williams said Missoula’s Coordinated Entry System continues its “no wrong door” single point of entry, using access points including the Salvation Army, YWCA, the Poverello Center and the Human Resource Council.
Reaching Home’s Coordinated Entry System providers began using the same software and technology in November to track characteristics and service needs of people experiencing homelessness, according to a press release from the City of Missoula.
“To date, 55 users from 12 different agencies are using this Homeless Management Information System, and it is beginning to provide some real-time data in Missoula and across the state,” the release notes.
Missoula launched its 10-year plan in 2012, based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. The plans are meant to help communities work toward ending homelessness, not just manage it.
Mayor John Engen and Commissioner Cola Rowley will open Tuesday’s presentation, with Williams presenting an overview of the strategies being implemented and highlights from the previous year.
Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, will moderate a panel of representatives of collaborating agencies.
The update is set for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers at 140 W. Pine St. It will be televised live on MCAT Channel 190 and streamed live at www.mcat.org/local-live.