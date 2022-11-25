Forums for Missoula superintendent search set for Monday

Community members can get involved in Missoula County Public Schools’ search for a new superintendent during forums set for Monday night.

The search is being assisted by consultants with McPherson & Jacobson LLC, who will meet with other stakeholder groups during the week of Nov. 28 to gather information to narrow candidates for the board to interview.

Two forums will be held on Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m.: one at Sentinel High School’s Margaret Johnson Theater and another at Seeley-Swan High School. Due to the tight timeline of the search, the forums will be the only opportunity for community feedback outside of board meetings.

The board expects to name its next superintendent in February based on the timeline approved by trustees earlier this month.

Due to the nature of the administrative job market, the consultants recommended that trustees make haste and launch their search.

“It’s a very competitive field,” said Steve Joel, a national recruiter with McPherson & Jacobson. “There were 900 vacancies in the country last year; we’re seeing a whole bunch of superintendent positions that are opening in the United States.”

The vacant superintendent position has been posted online and applications must be in by Jan. 10.

After applications close, the process will proceed swiftly and the consultants will distill the candidates into a shortlist to present to the board on Jan. 24. From there, a small handful of finalists will be interviewed by trustees the following week.

The board will name its selection for superintendent on Feb. 7, and they will start in the new position on July 1.

The firm has recently been averaging 20 to 30 completed applications for vacant superintendent positions, according to Joel.

Former district superintendent Rob Watson left his position at the end of June to become executive director for the School Administrators of Montana. Russ Lodge, who previously served as assistant superintendent, is currently interim superintendent of the district.