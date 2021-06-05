Foster grandparent program returns to classrooms after year-long hiatus due to COVID-19

Before diving into the book “Flat Stanley'' with a group of three second-grade students on Tuesday, Rhein directed their attention to the white boards behind them covered in words they'd come across while reading. She underlined syllables in words like vacation, examination, experience and enormous to help the students sound them out before they dove into the book.

“Does it help?” Rhein asked.

“Yeah!” the students replied.

Rhein also encouraged the students to emphasize punctuation while reading out loud, such as pausing at commas, getting into a character during sections of dialogue or “making it strong” with an exclamation point.

“Flat Stanley, you know, for heaven’s sake, they found him flat! There should be something dramatic about that,” Rhein said.

A retired nurse, after a year without work, Rhein said she was eager to find a way to keep busy. She began volunteering at Paxson when her grandson was in second grade, and eventually connected with Missoula Aging Services to become part of its foster grandparent program. Today her full-time job and focus for the last decade has been to help young students gain confidence in their reading abilities.