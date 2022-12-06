Foundation turns historic Missoula building into nonprofit hub

An historic downtown Missoula building, once home to a legendary music venue, will now be a little bit less raucous but nonetheless important: A community hub for nonprofits to conduct their work with user-friendly technology, comfort and style.

The Missoula-based Headwaters Foundation has announced the opening of its nonprofit events venue, called Confluence Center, and they're hosting a free party on Tuesday evening.

Brenda Solarzano, the CEO of Headwaters, said it's a place where nonprofits and community members will be able to gather for free to solve problems and brainstorm ideas about how to best serve their communities. The building features large conference rooms with the latest, easy-to-use technology for presentations and virtual meetings. It's also got a commercial kitchen for catering, as well as a large outdoor back patio and brainstorming rooms.

"I am excited that the time is finally here to open this amazing space that nonprofits can call their own," Solarzano said. "We heard from our partners and grantees how much this was needed. I've seen similar venues around the country and I am looking forward to seeing the programs, coalitions and connections that will be built here."

Headwaters purchased the iconic LaFlesch Building at 119 W. Main Street in 2019. Originally built in 1891, it has been home to a boarding house, a publishing company, a dance studio and a wine club. Perhaps most famously, it was home to the Jay's Upstairs music venue, where bands like the White Stripes played to beer-swilling intimate crowds.

The building was previously owned by Jay and Stephanie LaFlesch, who operated The Loft, which was also a valuable resource for nonprofits.

"We wanted to sell to someone local, and a foundation doing work on behalf of the communities of western Montana seemed like the right fit," said Stephanie LaFlesch.

The Headwaters Foundation was created and funded by the sale of the nonprofit Community Medical Center hospital to a for-profit partnership in 2014. Under federal law, the assets of a nonprofit have to be transferred to another tax-exempt organization when it is dissolved. So, the Headwaters Foundation was created with an endowment of $100 million, one of the largest financial endowments in Montana history.

Solarzano said that in 2022 alone, they've doled out roughly $4.1 million in grants to 300 different organizations in western Montana. Because Community's mission was health-focused, so too is Headwater's mission.

"Our mission is to, side by side, make sure that every Montanan is healthy and thriving," Solarzano explained. "And that, fundamentally is what we do at the end of the day. Foundations are usually seen as grant-making institutions. I like to describe us as not only grant-makers but change-makers, which means that we have to provide a lot of other non-grant-making efforts."

That includes thinks like investing in the community, offering meeting space, helping people connect and providing technical assistance.

"Whatever it is that allows nonprofits to achieve their mission, that we can help them with," Solarzano explained.

At first, they'll allow the building to be used for free by their grantees. Then, they'll move on to allowing nonprofits with similar missions to use the space. If that works, other nonprofits will be able to take advantage of the building. Solarzano said they've gotten requests from private individuals to use the building, but she doesn't know if they'll ever get to that point.

"We don't know what the uptake is going to be, so we don't want to open the gates wide," she said. "We want to start a bit narrow and then figure out, like, is there room for us to allow more people to use it?"

She said they are in the early stages of working with the city to beautify the alley behind the building to make it more pedestrian-friendly. The commercial kitchen will probably be available to local nonprofits like Soft Landing's United We Eat program, she noted. They plan to participate in First Fridays and other downtown events as well.

"We are delighted that Headwaters Foundation has chosen downtown Missoula as its home," said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. "And the work that they have done on the historic LaFlesch Building is incredible. We are grateful for the investment Headwaters has made to make 119 W. Main Street feel like the community's place."

Solarzano said many nonprofits run on a tight budget and don't have access to the type of user-friendly, multipurpose meeting spaces that they've built, which are specifically catered to the needs of nonprofit organizations.

"Our architect, Angie Lipski at MMW Architects, did an amazing job honoring the history of the building and adding touches that ground the space in western Montana while making it a modern venue for nonprofits to innovate," she added.

The venue will open to past and current grantees in early 2023.

"We want to offer Confluence Center as a resource to as many organizations as possible in order to maximize the community benefit," Solarzano said. "So as soon as we are able, that is just what we will do."

Headwaters will host an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at Confluence Center featuring drinks from the Dram Shop, appetizers by Biga Pizza and music by Travis Yost. The public is welcome.

For more information visit online at heatwatersmt.org.