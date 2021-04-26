Four Arlee students struck by vehicle on US Highway 93

Four Arlee high school students were struck by a vehicle while they were crossing Highway 93 on Monday morning at about 8:35 a.m.

All of the students were transported to medical facilities in Missoula with non-life threatening injuries, a Facebook post from Arlee Schools said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was a Chevy Silverado, Montana Highway Patrol Officer Aaron Day said. The speed the vehicle was going is still under investigation.

“We would appreciate your thoughts and prayers for the students and their families as they work to recover from this incident,” the post said. “As a reminder to all that come through our beautiful community, please slow down and pay attention at the cross walks.”

According to an updated post on Monday afternoon, all four students have been released and are at home starting the recovery process.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.