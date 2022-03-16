Four candidates file to serve as Justice of the Peace in Missoula County

Three new candidates and one incumbent have entered the race to serve as Missoula County’s Justices of the Peace.

Missoula County Justice Court sees misdemeanor and traffic offense cases charged in the county (not city), along with initial appearances for all felonies and a chunk of Missoula’s civil lawsuits. The work of the court is shared between two justices. In 2021, Missoula Justice Court saw 8,227 criminal charges.

Justice of the Peace is a four-year term and a nonpartisan office.

Department 1

Bill Burt and Daniel Kaneff are running against incumbent Justice of the Peace Alex Beal in Department 1.

Burt spent the last two decades as a deputy for the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. He started his career in law enforcement in Idaho with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department before coming to Missoula in 1992. He retired from the sheriff’s office this year.

“I think there’s a real natural transition for a law enforcement officer to go into the Justice of the Peace spot,” Burt said, adding his career has given him experience dealing with cases that the position would hear.

Burt pointed to Missoula’s homeless population, saying his background as a sheriff’s deputy has aided in a better understanding of the different contributing factors to someone experiencing homelessness.

“People can be homeless for different reasons. You can’t treat that problem the same way with each individual type of homeless,” Burt said. “Our officers, highway patrolmen and sheriff’s deputies have a much better understanding of who these people are and how best to serve them and the community as a whole."

When asked how he would tackle overcrowding at the jail, Burt says he’s very familiar with the dynamics and behaviors of those incarcerated at Missoula’s detention facility.

“There’s an opportunity there for a (Justice of the Peace) to have a better understanding of what kind of behaviors are going on behind those doors,” Burt said. “And a better understanding of who the clientele are.”

For example, he says it’s easier for someone with a law enforcement background and firsthand experience to identify people who may or may not benefit from diversion and rehabilitative programs.

Kaneff did not return a request for an interview.

Department 2

In Department 2, incumbent Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway is throwing her name in the ring again to build on the work she’s accomplished the last four years serving on the bench.

“I’m running for re-election to continue the established programs, like Road Court, to better our community,” Holloway said.

Holloway holds a bachelor’s degree in criminology with a minor in psychology from Southern Oregon State College. She moved to Missoula in 1992, where she’s since worked as a probation and parole officer, and helped develop the Missoula Jail Diversion Master Plan.

Through that collaborative process, Holloway says the court improves the programs and possible outcomes for individuals who appear before the court.

“I think Justice Court has been enhanced by the partnerships and collaborations within the court and with other county agencies to better improve criminal justice across our county,” she said.

Holloway pointed to Road Court as being what she’s most proud of. Road Court is a comprehensive DUI treatment court, working to identify the root causes of substance abuse and provide treatment options to make Missoula’s roads safer.

“It’s a holistic approach to a more productive citizen as they move forward in their lives,” she said.

When asked what work can be done to reduce jail rates in Missoula, Holloway stressed the importance of understanding how to best protect our community while also addressing incarceration on pre-trial matters.

“I think alternatives to incarceration to intervene and promote behavior change are really meaningful,” Holloway said. “Can (incarcerated individuals) be effectively supervised in the community with additional resources to ensure our community is safe?”

There are many good people who appear before the court, and having a fair and predictable court is important, Holloway added.

“Good people find themselves in situations where they make a poor decision and that may lead them to the court,” Holloway said. “Being fair and understanding that not everyone is a bad person who comes before the court is important. Anyone who appears in Justice Court is deserving of respect and dignity.”

Susan Reneau filed to challenge Holloway in Department 2.

Reneau moved to Missoula in 1992. She doesn’t have any experience working in the criminal justice system apart from being an advocate for women, children and veterans, she said. Reneau stressed her court would take a straightforward approach and apply the law even-evenhandedly, and “not become social warriors.”

She spoke about how seriously she takes DUI offenses, explaining if someone is convicted of drinking and driving they need to be punished with consequences for their behavior. Reneau said she was a victim of a drunken driver many years ago, and doesn’t take kindly to people who choose to get behind a wheel impaired.

If elected, Reneau plans to look at things on a case-by-case basis, but emphasized the importance of someone convicted of a crime facing jail time.

“There needs to be incarceration if someone does a crime,” she said. “If a person is a danger to society or themselves, they need to be locked up.”

Reneau holds a bachelor’s degree in education and speech communication from University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree in business marketing and public relations from American University.

