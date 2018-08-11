Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Battling the Heat
A firefighter takes a break to cool off while fighting a house fire on West Riverside Driver near Bonner Friday afternoon. Temperatures reached a record 104 degrees in Missoula, according to the National Weather Service.

 COLTER PETERSON, Missoulian

Four firefighters who battled a Friday house fire in West Riverside near Bonner suffered heat exhaustion, according to Chris Newman, chief of the Missoula Rural Fire Department.

Temperatures climbed to record-setting 104 degrees Friday as firefighters battled the late-afternoon blaze that destroyed a house and a car. The occupants escaped safely, neighbors said.

Two of the firefighters were treated on the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were later released, Newman said.

The fire remains under investigation.

