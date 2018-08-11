Four firefighters who battled a Friday house fire in West Riverside near Bonner suffered heat exhaustion, according to Chris Newman, chief of the Missoula Rural Fire Department.
Temperatures climbed to record-setting 104 degrees Friday as firefighters battled the late-afternoon blaze that destroyed a house and a car. The occupants escaped safely, neighbors said.
Two of the firefighters were treated on the scene, and the other two were taken to the hospital for evaluation and were later released, Newman said.
The fire remains under investigation.