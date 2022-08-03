Four homes burn in Elmo 2 fire, blaze grows to over 18,000 acres

At least four homes have been lost to the Elmo 2 fire on the west side of Flathead Lake near Elmo and Dayton as of Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell and Northern Rockies Team 7, the incident management team overseeing the firefighting effort, each confirmed Wednesday that a total of eight structures — four primary residences and four outbuildings — had burned.

Bell told the Missoulian in a text message that approximately 150 homes were under an evacuation order midday Wednesday.

Bell expanded evacuation orders on the fire's northeast front around 4 p.m. Tuesday as gusty winds from the west pushed the fire toward Lake Mary Ronan Road and Lake Mary Ronan, northwest of Dayton. An existing evacuation order for homes south of the road remains in place. The entire Lake Mary Ronan Road corridor from U.S. Highway 93 to the lake, and area around the lake, are now under a full evacuation order.

Active fire behavior with aggressive fire spread was expected Wednesday, according to an InciWeb page for the fire.

The fire grew to 18,427 acres by Wednesday morning and was 16% contained. Containment was exclusively along State Highway 28 to the fire's south. A map of the fire perimeter included in an update Wednesday morning showed the fire had pushed east to Chief Cliff Lane and Black Lake Road, between Dayton and Elmo near the shore of Flathead Lake's Big Arm Bay. The fire was also around Red Lake Road, just south of Dayton Creek Road off of Lake Mary Ronan Road. All of those areas are subject to evacuation orders.

Evacuation centers have been established at Polson High School and Somers Middle School.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.